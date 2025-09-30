Delhi Rains: National Capital And Surrounding Areas Receive Heavy Showers & Thunderstorm; Airlines Issue Advisories; VIDEO

Delhi and its surrounding areas received heavy rains on Tuesday, September 30 (Screengrab) | X/@ANI

New Delhi: Heavy rains and thunderstorm lashed Delhi and its surrounding areas on Tuesday, throwing normal life out of gear. Daily commuters are facing inconvenience as waterlogging and long traffic jams were reported in several areas of the union territory.

Videos of waterlogged roads also surfaced online. Traffic jams were also reported near Tikona Park close to Jamia Millia Islamia and the flyover near Radisson Hotel on NH-48 while heading from Delhi to Gurugram.

Meanwhile, visuals of waterlogging at Zakhira underpass also surfaced online. In the video, commuters could be seen wading through rainwater.

Delhi Police Traffic Advisory:

In the wake of waterlogging at Zakhira underpass, the traffic has been divereted near Inderlok Chowk. "In view of water logging at Zakhira Railway Underpass, Road No. 40, traffic is affected in the surrounding areas, with diversions in place near Inderlok Chowk. Traffic from Shastri Nagar/KD Chowk is diverted towards Chaudhary Nahar Singh Marg and vice versa," the police stated.

Advisories By Airlines:

In the wake of heavy rainfall, airlines issued advisories regarding possible disruption in flight operations.

"Persistent rainfall and thunderstorms are currently affecting #Delhi, leading to possible delays in flight operations. Our teams are closely monitoring the situation to ensure your journey resumes as soon as conditions improve," IndiGo said in a X post.

"If you're travelling today, we recommend checking your flight status on our website or app before leaving for the airport. Please also allow for additional travel time, as road conditions may be slower than usual," it added.

Air India also issued a similar advisory and asked passengers to check the status of flights before heading to the airport. "Heavy rain may impact flight operations to and from Delhi today. Please check your flight status here https://airindia.com/in/en/manage/flight-status.html before heading to the airport and allow extra time for your journey due to possible slow-moving traffic," Air India said.

The maximum temperature on Tuesday is expected to settle around 35 degrees Celsius, while the minimum was recorded at 28.7 degrees Celsius, 5.4 degrees above normal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, as reported by PTI.

As per the IMD, the city is likely to witness a generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle throughout the day. The traffic police advised commuters to plan their journeys accordingly and avoid waterlogged stretches.