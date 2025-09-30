 'Student Sacrificed For Congress' Commission Arson': JDS Slams Congress Over 22-Year-Old Girl's Death Due To Pothole
'Student Sacrificed For Congress' Commission Arson': JDS Slams Congress Over 22-Year-Old Girl's Death Due To Pothole

The accident occurred under the jurisdiction of Avalahalli Traffic Police Station on Kempegowda International Airport (KIAL) Road. The victim has been identified as Tanushree. The driver of the tipper truck fled the spot. He has been identified and will be arrested immediately, the police said.

Tuesday, September 30, 2025, 01:49 PM IST
'Student Sacrificed For Congress' Commission Arson': JDS Slams Congress Over 22-Year-Old Girl's Death Due To Pothole

New Delhi: Amid the backlash faced by Congress in Karnataka over the death of a 22-year-old student after a tipper truck crushed her while trying to avoid a pothole near Budigere cross in Bengaluru, Janata Dal Secular (JDS)on Tuesday in a strongly worded post said that the student was 'sacrificed' for Congress' Commission.

In a post on social media X, the party wrote, "Student Sacrificed for Congress' Commission!"

About The Accident

There has been growing criticism against the State government over the potholes on roads in Bangalore.

While the Ministers in the State say that the issue was blown out of proportion and blame the previous BJP government for the situation, the Opposition parties target the Congress government for its "administrative failures." Earlier, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya urged Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar to prioritise improving the road conditions.

Surya alleged that the repeated filling of potholes is a scam, likening it to a "golden goose" for the state government, and accused them of misusing public funds and trust.

"The Deputy CM must focus on how Bengaluru's roads can be made better. If the roads of Delhi are bad, then the people of Delhi will ask questions to the appropriate authority there... Filling of potholes repeatedly is also an ongoing scam... Potholes for the Congress government in Karnataka are like a golden goose that continuously keeps giving them money. It is unfortunate that public money and trust are being eroded in this manner...," Tejasvi Surya said.

On September 24, BJP MLA K Gopalaiah and party workers staged a protest in front of Kanteerava Studios in Bengaluru against the Congress government over the potholes in the city.

