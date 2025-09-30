Project Firewall: Trump Administration Cracks Down On H-1B Visa Abuse, Puts American Jobs First

The Trump administration has recently announced Project Firewall, a comprehensive effort aimed at strengthening monitoring of the H-1B visa program and assuring American workers priority for well-paying, skilled positions. The move underscores the administration’s push to curb what it sees as long-standing misuse of the visa system.

Millions of Americans have had their chance at the American Dream ripped away from them by rampant H-1B Abuse.



Not anymore.



Project Firewall helps restore the American Dream by ensuring companies HIRE AMERICANS into mortgage paying jobs 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/yxr11MOVl4 — U.S. Department of Labor (@USDOL) September 29, 2025

Focus on H-1B Misuse

The H-1B visa program, under which U.S. companies can hire foreign workers for specialty jobs, has been under scrutiny for years. According to the media reports, the critics say that certain companies misuse the program to hire cheaper foreign talent at the expense of qualified American applicants.

The U.S. hosts about 730,000 H-1B visa holders and approximately 550,000 dependents, according to an FWD.us January 2025 report. Fears of suppressing wages and competition for jobs have driven demands for more robust enforcement.

Project Firewall is an expansion of a recent presidential mandate that implemented a $100,000 charge per new H-1B petition, which is intended to deter businesses from avoid local workers.

In a significant policy shift, the Department of Labour is going to get more involved in enforcing compliance. This includes auditing hiring practices, examining job postings, and ensuring that firms are actually prioritising American applicants for professional positions.

Although the motive of the government is certain, however, experts note that it will be difficult to implement it effectively. A 2025 report by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) noted that large-scale abuse of the H-1B program still persists.

Some companies may attempt to exploit loopholes through under-the-table job postings or token American workers, and wonder what impact the initiative will have in the short term.

Effect on Foreign Workers

For global professionals, particularly in the information technology field, the new system can be uncertain. Recruiters will lower sponsorships, delay recruitment, or shift jobs overseas to avoid higher expenses and greater scrutiny.

Current H-1B holders can also experience heightened audits, job instability, or administrative holdups. Visa holder dependents might feel indirect impacts like uncertainty over work authorisation or family stability.