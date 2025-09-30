Odisha Police SI Recruitment Exam Postponed For Third Time | Representative Image

Bhubaneswar: The written exam for the recruitment of sub-inspectors in Odisha Police was postponed for the third time, according to an official statement issued on Tuesday.

The written test of the Combined Police Service Examination-2024 was scheduled to be held on October 5 and 6, said the statement issued by the Odisha Police Recruitment Board (OPRB).

"In view of some unforeseen development, the Board decided to postpone the Written Examination CPSE-2024, which was earlier scheduled to be held on 05.10.2025 & 06.10.2025. Fresh date will be announced later," it said.

This is the third time that the OPRB has postponed the examination.

While the OPRB was tight-lipped over the reason behind the postponements, sources said the decision was taken after irregularities were detected.

