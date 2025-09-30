 Odisha Police SI Recruitment Exam Postponed For Third Time
The written test of the Combined Police Service Examination-2024 was scheduled to be held on October 5 and 6, said the statement issued by the Odisha Police Recruitment Board (OPRB).

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, September 30, 2025, 06:14 PM IST
article-image
Odisha Police SI Recruitment Exam Postponed For Third Time

Bhubaneswar: The written exam for the recruitment of sub-inspectors in Odisha Police was postponed for the third time, according to an official statement issued on Tuesday.

"In view of some unforeseen development, the Board decided to postpone the Written Examination CPSE-2024, which was earlier scheduled to be held on 05.10.2025 & 06.10.2025. Fresh date will be announced later," it said.

This is the third time that the OPRB has postponed the examination.

While the OPRB was tight-lipped over the reason behind the postponements, sources said the decision was taken after irregularities were detected.

