Photos With Air Hostesses, Screenshots Of Women's Profile Pictures Found On Self-Styled Godman Chaitanyananda's Phone Amid Sexual Harassment Probe

New Delhi: Police investigating self-styled godman Chaitanyananda Saraswati, accused of sexually harassing more than a dozen women, have recovered chats and photographs from his mobile phone that they say expose his predatory behaviour, according to a reports.

The phone contained saved photos of him with women cabin crew members as well as screenshots of social media profile pictures of several women.

Chats reveal attempts to 'lure women'

According to reports, the accused was found engaging in conversations with women in which he allegedly tried to lure them with promises. He is also accused of using abusive language, sending lewd text messages and making unwanted physical contact with women at an ashram linked to him in Delhi. Two of his women associates have been detained and confronted with him during questioning.

Police said Chaitanyananda, also known as Partha Sarathy, has been uncooperative during interrogation and has shown no remorse. He was arrested two days ago from a hotel in Agra after evading police for 50 days. Investigators have also accused him of lying when questioned, only responding when presented with irrefutable evidence.

Other allegations of misconduct

Beyond sexual harassment, the accused faces charges of secretly installing cameras in a women’s hostel and forging official documents. Two fake visiting cards recovered from his possession identified him as an ambassador of the United Nations and BRICS.

Chaitanyananda, a former director of the privately run Sri Sharada Institute of Indian Management in Vasant Kunj, came under scrutiny after an alumnus complained to the institute of harassment. An email from an Air Force official followed, citing student complaints of threats and offensive messages.

At least 17 women students subsequently recorded statements with the police, leading the institute to expel him. He is alleged to have particularly targeted postgraduate students in the economically weaker sections category.

Police have also arrested Hari Singh Kopkoti, 38, described as a close aide of the accused, for allegedly threatening the father of one of the victims. The investigation remains ongoing.