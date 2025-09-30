 Photos With Air Hostesses, Screenshots Of Women's Profile Pictures Found On Self-Styled Godman Chaitanyananda's Phone Amid Sexual Harassment Probe
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaPhotos With Air Hostesses, Screenshots Of Women's Profile Pictures Found On Self-Styled Godman Chaitanyananda's Phone Amid Sexual Harassment Probe

Photos With Air Hostesses, Screenshots Of Women's Profile Pictures Found On Self-Styled Godman Chaitanyananda's Phone Amid Sexual Harassment Probe

Police said Chaitanyananda, also known as Partha Sarathy, has been uncooperative during interrogation and has shown no remorse.

AditiUpdated: Tuesday, September 30, 2025, 02:17 PM IST
article-image
Photos With Air Hostesses, Screenshots Of Women's Profile Pictures Found On Self-Styled Godman Chaitanyananda's Phone Amid Sexual Harassment Probe | X

New Delhi: Police investigating self-styled godman Chaitanyananda Saraswati, accused of sexually harassing more than a dozen women, have recovered chats and photographs from his mobile phone that they say expose his predatory behaviour, according to a reports.

The phone contained saved photos of him with women cabin crew members as well as screenshots of social media profile pictures of several women.

Chats reveal attempts to 'lure women'

According to reports, the accused was found engaging in conversations with women in which he allegedly tried to lure them with promises. He is also accused of using abusive language, sending lewd text messages and making unwanted physical contact with women at an ashram linked to him in Delhi. Two of his women associates have been detained and confronted with him during questioning.

FPJ Shorts
'Saven Thursday Six Harendra Sixty Rupees Only': Bank Rejects Himachal School Principal’s Cheque For Mid-Day Meal Worker; Picture Goes Viral
'Saven Thursday Six Harendra Sixty Rupees Only': Bank Rejects Himachal School Principal’s Cheque For Mid-Day Meal Worker; Picture Goes Viral
VIDEO: 250-Year-Old Riddhi-Sidhi Ganapati Temple Discovered In Pimpri-Chinchwad
VIDEO: 250-Year-Old Riddhi-Sidhi Ganapati Temple Discovered In Pimpri-Chinchwad
Adani Electricity Provides 653 Temporary Power Connections To Navratri & Durga Puja Pandals
Adani Electricity Provides 653 Temporary Power Connections To Navratri & Durga Puja Pandals
Pune: Asaduddin Owaisi Slams BJP Over Unemployment, Communal Politics; AIMIM To Contest Maharashtra Civic Polls Independently
Pune: Asaduddin Owaisi Slams BJP Over Unemployment, Communal Politics; AIMIM To Contest Maharashtra Civic Polls Independently

Police said Chaitanyananda, also known as Partha Sarathy, has been uncooperative during interrogation and has shown no remorse. He was arrested two days ago from a hotel in Agra after evading police for 50 days. Investigators have also accused him of lying when questioned, only responding when presented with irrefutable evidence.

Other allegations of misconduct

Beyond sexual harassment, the accused faces charges of secretly installing cameras in a women’s hostel and forging official documents. Two fake visiting cards recovered from his possession identified him as an ambassador of the United Nations and BRICS.

Chaitanyananda, a former director of the privately run Sri Sharada Institute of Indian Management in Vasant Kunj, came under scrutiny after an alumnus complained to the institute of harassment. An email from an Air Force official followed, citing student complaints of threats and offensive messages.

At least 17 women students subsequently recorded statements with the police, leading the institute to expel him. He is alleged to have particularly targeted postgraduate students in the economically weaker sections category.

Police have also arrested Hari Singh Kopkoti, 38, described as a close aide of the accused, for allegedly threatening the father of one of the victims. The investigation remains ongoing.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Photos With Air Hostesses, Screenshots Of Women's Profile Pictures Found On Self-Styled Godman...

Photos With Air Hostesses, Screenshots Of Women's Profile Pictures Found On Self-Styled Godman...

Delhi Rains: National Capital And Surrounding Areas Receive Heavy Showers & Thunderstorm; Airlines...

Delhi Rains: National Capital And Surrounding Areas Receive Heavy Showers & Thunderstorm; Airlines...

'Student Sacrificed For Congress' Commission Arson': JDS Slams Congress Over 22-Year-Old Girl's...

'Student Sacrificed For Congress' Commission Arson': JDS Slams Congress Over 22-Year-Old Girl's...

Who Is Felix Gerald? Tamil YouTuber Arrested On Accusations Of 'Spreading Disinformation' On Karur...

Who Is Felix Gerald? Tamil YouTuber Arrested On Accusations Of 'Spreading Disinformation' On Karur...

J&K: Newborn Baby Girl Found Dead In Bathroom Of Doda Hospital; Probe Underway

J&K: Newborn Baby Girl Found Dead In Bathroom Of Doda Hospital; Probe Underway