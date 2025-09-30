Uttar Pradesh News: Mission Shakti 5.0 Celebrates Navratri With Kanya Pujan Honouring Over 5 Lakh Girls

Mission Shakti 5.0 |

Lucknow, September 30: On the auspicious occasion of Navratri, the Mission Shakti 5.0 campaign, under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has taken women’s safety, dignity, and self-reliance to unprecedented heights.

Responding to the call of the Women and Child Development Department, Kanya Pujan programs are being organized across Uttar Pradesh on Ashtami and Navami (September 30 and October 1). On Ashtami alone, more than five lakh girls were honored with reverence, while over 1,500 girls were directly connected to the Chief Minister’s Kanya Sumangala Yojana.

Mission Shakti 5.0: A Comprehensive Social Campaign

Launched on September 20, Mission Shakti 5.0 has evolved into a comprehensive social campaign that not only safeguards women’s rights but also celebrates the birth of every girl child. Through Kanya Pujan, the Yogi government conveyed a powerful message: daughters are the foundation of families and the strength of society. Ministers, district officials, public representatives, and community leaders graced these ceremonies, underlining the campaign’s significance.

Over 5 Lakh Girls Honoured Across Districts

Across districts, various government departments and organizations came together to honor over 500,000 girls, reaffirming that the birth of a daughter is a blessing, not a burden. Cultural performances, folk songs, and interactive sessions inspired girls to pursue education, nutrition, health, and self-reliance, while instilling positive social attitudes.

Kanya Sumangala Yojana Financial Assistance Explained

Special counters were set up at the venues to facilitate registrations for the Kanya Sumangala Yojana, which, under the guidance of CM Yogi Adityanath, provides Rs 25,000 in financial assistance from birth to higher education. Families were informed in detail about the scheme to ensure maximum benefits reached eligible beneficiaries.

Mission Shakti 5.0 Tackles Social Evils

Mission Shakti 5.0 is also leading the fight against social evils such as child marriage, lack of education, and neglect of girls’ health, strengthening its core principle of women’s safety and empowerment.

Kanya Pujan: Symbol of Social Revolution

The Kanya Pujan ceremonies were more than religious rituals; they became a symbol of social revolution, spreading the message that daughters are not only a responsibility but also an invaluable asset for the future. As Women’s Welfare Director Sandeep Kaur emphasised, this initiative will foster a positive outlook on daughters and inspire a vision of progress across the state.

Also Watch:

Mission Shakti 5.0: Commitment to Equality and Empowerment

Today, Mission Shakti 5.0 stands as a pledge to protect, respect, and empower every girl child, nurturing the flame of equality and empowerment that will illuminate Uttar Pradesh for generations to come.