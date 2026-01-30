 J&K: Pakistani Drones Spotted Near LoC in Kupwara, Army Fires Warning Shots
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaJ&K: Pakistani Drones Spotted Near LoC in Kupwara, Army Fires Warning Shots

J&K: Pakistani Drones Spotted Near LoC in Kupwara, Army Fires Warning Shots

Around 15 Pakistani drones were sighted near the Line of Control in North Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Friday. Army troops fired warning shots after detecting the drones in the Keran sector, forcing them to retreat. No casualties or damage were reported, while surveillance and security measures have been intensified along the LoC.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Friday, January 30, 2026, 03:26 PM IST
article-image

Security was tightened along the Line of Control (LoC) in North Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Friday after around 15 Pakistani drones were spotted near the Jodha Makan Beerandori area of the Keran sector, officials said.

Sources said troops of the Indian Army’s 06 Rashtriya Rifles noticed the drones during routine surveillance in the sensitive border zone. The unmanned aerial vehicles were seen flying close to the LoC, prompting the soldiers to respond immediately.

Army personnel fired warning shots to prevent any possible intrusion, following which the drones reportedly turned back and crossed to the other side of the border. Officials said the firing was non-effective, as there was no direct confrontation.

No casualties or damage to property were reported in the incident, authorities confirmed. However, the drone sighting has once again highlighted concerns over possible cross-border attempts using unmanned platforms.

FPJ Shorts
3rd Maharashtra Open Carrom Challengers Trophy 2025-26: A New Era Of Inclusive Competition
3rd Maharashtra Open Carrom Challengers Trophy 2025-26: A New Era Of Inclusive Competition
SSC MTS And CBIC Havaldar Examination 2025: City Intimation Slip Issued; Here's How To Download
SSC MTS And CBIC Havaldar Examination 2025: City Intimation Slip Issued; Here's How To Download
'This Is Bulls**t...': Alexander Zverev's FOUL MOUTHED Rant Goes Viral As Carlos Alcaraz Gets Medical Time Out For Cramps In Australian Open 2026 Semis | VIDEO
'This Is Bulls**t...': Alexander Zverev's FOUL MOUTHED Rant Goes Viral As Carlos Alcaraz Gets Medical Time Out For Cramps In Australian Open 2026 Semis | VIDEO
'This Was Ajit Pawar's Final Wish': Leaders Of Both NCP Factions Hint At Party Merger - VIDEOS
'This Was Ajit Pawar's Final Wish': Leaders Of Both NCP Factions Hint At Party Merger - VIDEOS
Read Also
Pakistani Drone Drops Heroin Near Jammu Border; BSF, Police Recover Over 5 kg Worth ₹25 Crore
article-image

After the incident, surveillance in the area was stepped up, with security forces remaining on high alert along the LoC. Officials said monitoring has been strengthened to quickly detect and counter any similar aerial activity in the future.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Menstrual Health Part Of Right To Life: SC Directs States To Provide Free Sanitary Pads For Girls
Menstrual Health Part Of Right To Life: SC Directs States To Provide Free Sanitary Pads For Girls
'What Kind Of Enmity Does He Have?': Amit Shah Hits Out At Rahul Gandhi Over Assamese 'Gamucha' Row
'What Kind Of Enmity Does He Have?': Amit Shah Hits Out At Rahul Gandhi Over Assamese 'Gamucha' Row
Kuwait-Delhi IndiGo Flight Makes Emergency Landing At Ahmedabad Airport After Bomb Threat Note Found...
Kuwait-Delhi IndiGo Flight Makes Emergency Landing At Ahmedabad Airport After Bomb Threat Note Found...
J&K: Pakistani Drones Spotted Near LoC in Kupwara, Army Fires Warning Shots
J&K: Pakistani Drones Spotted Near LoC in Kupwara, Army Fires Warning Shots
Kerala Lottery Result: January 30, 2026 - Suvarna Keralam SK 38 Live! Friday's Draw Reveals Winners...
Kerala Lottery Result: January 30, 2026 - Suvarna Keralam SK 38 Live! Friday's Draw Reveals Winners...