J&K: Pakistani Drones Spotted Near LoC in Kupwara, Army Fires Warning Shots

Security was tightened along the Line of Control (LoC) in North Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Friday after around 15 Pakistani drones were spotted near the Jodha Makan Beerandori area of the Keran sector, officials said.

Sources said troops of the Indian Army’s 06 Rashtriya Rifles noticed the drones during routine surveillance in the sensitive border zone. The unmanned aerial vehicles were seen flying close to the LoC, prompting the soldiers to respond immediately.

Army personnel fired warning shots to prevent any possible intrusion, following which the drones reportedly turned back and crossed to the other side of the border. Officials said the firing was non-effective, as there was no direct confrontation.

No casualties or damage to property were reported in the incident, authorities confirmed. However, the drone sighting has once again highlighted concerns over possible cross-border attempts using unmanned platforms.

After the incident, surveillance in the area was stepped up, with security forces remaining on high alert along the LoC. Officials said monitoring has been strengthened to quickly detect and counter any similar aerial activity in the future.