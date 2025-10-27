Pakistani Drone Drops Heroin Near Jammu Border; BSF, Police Recover Over 5 kg Worth ₹25 Crore

Security Forces on Monday foiled a major narcotic smuggling attempt from across the International Border here with the recovery of two bags. | X @ians_india

Jammu: Security Forces on Monday foiled a major narcotic smuggling attempt from across the International Border here with the recovery of two bags, dropped by a Pakistani drone and containing over five kg of heroin worth over Rs 25 crore in the international market, officials said.

The recovery of narcotics was made near Border Outpost Jatinder in R S Pura sector during a joint search operation by the Border Security Force (BSF) and police.

The search operation was launched at around 6 am after a Pakistani drone was seen hovering over the Indian side, the officials said.

A joint search operation was launched by BSF Intelligence and Jammu & Kashmir Police near Border Outpost Jatinder in the R.S. Pura sector, Jammu district, after a drone-like object was spotted crossing from the Pakistani side. During the operation, around 3–4 kg of narcotics were… pic.twitter.com/3vxA0eyQdh — IANS (@ians_india) October 27, 2025

A BSF spokesman said acting on precise intelligence, troops foiled yet another attempt by Pakistan-based smugglers to push narcotics into Indian territory.

“During a search operation launched in the morning hours of October 27 near village Bidipur, alert BSF personnel recovered two yellow-coloured packets (containing 10 small packets wrapped within them) weighing approximately 5.300 kg.

“Suspected contraband was recovered from farmland near the village Bidipur. The substance is suspected to be heroin, and appears to have been drone-dropped from across the border. A thorough search of the area is ongoing,” the spokesman said, adding police have been called to take further necessary action.

A police official said a case under relevant sections of law was registered and further investigation is on.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)