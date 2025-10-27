 Pakistani Drone Drops Heroin Near Jammu Border; BSF, Police Recover Over 5 kg Worth ₹25 Crore
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaPakistani Drone Drops Heroin Near Jammu Border; BSF, Police Recover Over 5 kg Worth ₹25 Crore

Pakistani Drone Drops Heroin Near Jammu Border; BSF, Police Recover Over 5 kg Worth ₹25 Crore

The recovery of narcotics was made near Border Outpost Jatinder in R S Pura sector during a joint search operation by the Border Security Force (BSF) and police.

PTIUpdated: Monday, October 27, 2025, 12:37 PM IST
article-image
Security Forces on Monday foiled a major narcotic smuggling attempt from across the International Border here with the recovery of two bags. | X @ians_india

Jammu: Security Forces on Monday foiled a major narcotic smuggling attempt from across the International Border here with the recovery of two bags, dropped by a Pakistani drone and containing over five kg of heroin worth over Rs 25 crore in the international market, officials said.

The recovery of narcotics was made near Border Outpost Jatinder in R S Pura sector during a joint search operation by the Border Security Force (BSF) and police.

The search operation was launched at around 6 am after a Pakistani drone was seen hovering over the Indian side, the officials said.

A BSF spokesman said acting on precise intelligence, troops foiled yet another attempt by Pakistan-based smugglers to push narcotics into Indian territory.

FPJ Shorts
Vodafone Idea Shares Surge Over 9%, Supreme Court Allows Centre To Reconsider AGR Dues Issue
Vodafone Idea Shares Surge Over 9%, Supreme Court Allows Centre To Reconsider AGR Dues Issue
'No One Can Say We Will Throw Law Here And There': JDU's Sanjay Kumar Jha Slams RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav's Waqf Act Remark
'No One Can Say We Will Throw Law Here And There': JDU's Sanjay Kumar Jha Slams RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav's Waqf Act Remark
US: Flights To Los Angeles International Airport Halted Amid Air Traffic Controller Shortage
US: Flights To Los Angeles International Airport Halted Amid Air Traffic Controller Shortage
CBSE Board Exams 2026: LOC Data Correction Window Ends Today; Details Here
CBSE Board Exams 2026: LOC Data Correction Window Ends Today; Details Here
Read Also
'Vadhvan Port To Be Among World’s Top 10': Amit Shah After Inaugurating India Maritime Week In...
article-image

“During a search operation launched in the morning hours of October 27 near village Bidipur, alert BSF personnel recovered two yellow-coloured packets (containing 10 small packets wrapped within them) weighing approximately 5.300 kg.

“Suspected contraband was recovered from farmland near the village Bidipur. The substance is suspected to be heroin, and appears to have been drone-dropped from across the border. A thorough search of the area is ongoing,” the spokesman said, adding police have been called to take further necessary action.

A police official said a case under relevant sections of law was registered and further investigation is on.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'No One Can Say We Will Throw Law Here And There': JDU's Sanjay Kumar Jha Slams RJD Leader Tejashwi...

'No One Can Say We Will Throw Law Here And There': JDU's Sanjay Kumar Jha Slams RJD Leader Tejashwi...

Chhath Puja Sunset Time 2025: Know Sandhya Arghya Muhurat In Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai,...

Chhath Puja Sunset Time 2025: Know Sandhya Arghya Muhurat In Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai,...

Who Is Zico Bahl? Know All About Son-In-Law Of Renowned Journalist Rajdeep Sardesai & Rajya Sabha MP...

Who Is Zico Bahl? Know All About Son-In-Law Of Renowned Journalist Rajdeep Sardesai & Rajya Sabha MP...

Pakistani Drone Drops Heroin Near Jammu Border; BSF, Police Recover Over 5 kg Worth ₹25 Crore

Pakistani Drone Drops Heroin Near Jammu Border; BSF, Police Recover Over 5 kg Worth ₹25 Crore

'Vadhvan Port To Be Among World’s Top 10': Amit Shah After Inaugurating India Maritime Week In...

'Vadhvan Port To Be Among World’s Top 10': Amit Shah After Inaugurating India Maritime Week In...