 Lok Sabha In Chaos As Opposition Tears 'VB-G RAM G' Bill Replacing MGNREGA
Lok Sabha In Chaos As Opposition Tears 'VB-G RAM G' Bill Replacing MGNREGA

Gaurav Vivek BhatnagarUpdated: Friday, December 19, 2025, 09:39 AM IST
article-image
Lok Sabha Showdown |

The Lok Sabha witnessed anarchic scenes on Thursday as Opposition MPs rushed into the Well, raised slogans, and tore copies of the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill, 2025 (VB-G RAM G), which seeks to replace the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

Opposition Flags Threat To Rural Jobs Scheme

Opposition MPs, including a large number from the Congress, objected to what they termed the Centre’s attempt to erase Mahatma Gandhi’s legacy and weaken the rural employment guarantee scheme aimed at assisting the poorest sections. Though the House had debated the Bill for nearly 10 hours on Wednesday, with proceedings continuing until 1:30 a.m., protests erupted when it was taken up for passage.

Concerns Over Funding, Wages And Workdays

The Opposition raised concerns over key changes in the scheme, including a shift from a fully Centre-funded programme to one requiring state contributions. They also flagged the lack of wage hikes and argued that increasing guaranteed employment days to 125 was inadequate. The Bill further mandates that states align their schemes with the new law within six months to avail benefits.

Gandhi Statue Protest In Parliament Complex

Earlier in the day, Opposition leaders including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, general secretaries K.C. Venugopal and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, and DMK leader T.R. Baalu staged a protest near Mahatma Gandhi’s statue in the Parliament complex, alleging the Centre had deliberately removed Gandhi’s name from the scheme.

article-image

Demand For Committee Rejected

During the Lok Sabha proceedings, Venugopal demanded that the Bill be referred to a Joint Parliamentary Committee or Standing Committee. The Speaker rejected the request, stating the Bill had already undergone extensive debate. Following this, Opposition MPs resorted to sloganeering and tore copies of the Bill, throwing them towards the Well.

Government, Treasury Benches Hit Back

Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan termed the Opposition’s conduct “disgraceful,” accusing them of turning democracy into a “mobocracy” through “hooliganism.” Despite the disruption, the House passed the Bill and adjourned for the day. Later, Treasury MPs criticised the Opposition’s behaviour, with LJP leader Chirag Paswan and senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad questioning whether the Congress still had faith in democratic processes.

