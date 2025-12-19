Kerala Police Brutality Caught On Camera: Pregnant Woman Holding Her 3-Month Infant Slapped By SHO In Ernakulam

A CCTV clip from Ernakulam North police station shows a Circle Inspector slapping a pregnant woman holding her infant during a heated exchange. | X/@vdsatheesan

Ernakulam: In a recent development in a case related to alleged police brutality in Kerala, a CCTV video from Ernakulam North police station has surfaced showing Circle Inspector Prathap Chandran K.G. slapping a pregnant woman, Shymol N J , while she was holding her infant during a chaotic arrest scene in June 2024.

The 33-second CCTV clip, which has now gone viral on social media has triggered widespread outrage and renewed scrutiny of police conduct in the state.

Chaotic Scene Inside Police Station

The video captures a crowded and tense atmosphere inside the police station, with several civilians and police personnel present. Shymol N.J., who was three months pregnant at the time and carrying one of her twin infants, is seen arriving at the station to inquire about her husband, Benjo Baby, who was in police custody.

Visibly distressed, Shymol is seen arguing near the counter area, gesturing and raising her voice as she attempts to intervene or protest the treatment of her husband.

Officer Seen Slapping Pregnant Woman

The then Station House Officer (SHO), Inspector N. Prathap Chandran K.G., is seen approaching Shymol. In the footage, he allegedly grabs her near the chest area to push her back and then slaps her across the face. Shymol recoils from the impact but continues to hold her infant securely in her arms.

Several people present react by raising their voices, and the situation grows increasingly tense as civilians argue with police personnel. One individual is seen intervening to stop the officer.

Background of the Incident

The couple, who run a tourist home near Ernakulam Town railway station, reportedly landed in trouble after two youths were taken into police custody in front of their establishment. Benjo Baby had videographed the police action, following which he was also detained by the police.

According to Shymol, she repeatedly pleaded with the officers, informing them that she was pregnant and had a doctor’s appointment scheduled.

Legal Struggle and Public Outcry

Shymol said she faced a prolonged legal struggle to obtain access to the CCTV footage, which she claims substantiates her complaint regarding the assault. The video surfaced only after sustained public pressure and media coverage.

According to a published report in PTI, Following the outrage, Kerala State Police Chief Ravada Chandrasekhar assured action and said no police officer would be permitted to assault members of the public.

Police Chief Promises Action

Speaking to a television channel after the CCTV footage emerged, Chandrasekhar said stringent action would be taken to prevent such incidents in the future.

The incident adds to a growing list of allegations of police misconduct in Kerala and has once again raised questions about accountability and the treatment of civilians inside police stations.