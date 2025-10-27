'Vadhvan Port To Be Among World’s Top 10': Amit Shah After Inaugurating India Maritime Week In Mumbai, Highlights Vision For Global Maritime Leadership |

Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the fourth edition of India Maritime Week (IMW 2025) by garlanding the bust of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, symbolising India’s proud maritime heritage. Addressing the gathering, Shah said, “India believes in cooperation, and we have prepared a roadmap for it.” He underlined the government’s Maritime Vision 2030, which focuses on strengthening port infrastructure, boosting trade and positioning India as a global maritime power.

Mega Ports and Ambitious Growth Targets

Amit Shah announced that India is developing new mega and deep-draft ports to increase port handling capacity to 10,000 million metric tonnes (MT). He added that India’s strategic location places it at the centre of key global trade corridors such as the India-Middle East-Europe Corridor (IMEC) and the North-South Transport Corridor. Once operational, the Vadhvan Port in Maharashtra is expected to rank among the world’s top ten ports.

Global Participation and Investment Drive

With delegations and ministers from 11 countries, IMW 2025 aims to strengthen India’s position as a leader in the Blue Economy. The event is expected to attract over 100,000 delegates from more than 85 countries, 500 exhibitors, and 350 speakers across various maritime sectors.

Boosting Trade and Blue Economy Collaboration

Investment and collaboration form the cornerstone of this global maritime meet. Government officials anticipate the signing of multiple Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) across key sectors, including shipbuilding, ports, logistics, green shipping, and inland waterways.

A Maritime Roadmap for Global Excellence

India Maritime Week 2025 not only showcases India’s maritime ambitions but also sets the stage for a sustainable and globally connected future under Maritime Vision 2030.