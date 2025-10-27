CIDCO Collabs With NMMC To Build Navi Mumbai’s Largest Fire Station In Kamothe |

Navi Mumbai: Considering the rapid population growth in Navi Mumbai and Panvel, the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has decided to build the region’s largest and most advanced fire station in Kamothe. The state-of-the-art facility will come up on a 7,000-square-metre plot owned by the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC), with an estimated cost of ₹28 crore.

The municipal administration has already approved the expenditure based on the project’s detailed design. Construction will begin once the tender process is completed. The new fire station will be strategically located opposite Mansarovar Railway Station, around eight kilometres from the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport, ensuring quick response to emergencies in high-density and high-rise zones.

The Kamothe centre will also house a joint control room for CIDCO, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), and Panvel Municipal Corporation, improving coordination in emergency and disaster management, according to report by Saamana. Senior fire officials from all three agencies will operate together from this facility to monitor and respond to incidents across the region.

Once operational, the centre will deploy two high-tech fire tenders and around 40 trained personnel. The Panvel Fire Brigade currently has 16 fire tenders and 158 staff members; with the new Kamothe station, the strength is expected to increase by another 40 to 50 firefighters.

PMC already owns a fire engine capable of reaching the seventh floor of buildings, while CIDCO and NMMC possess equipment that can spray water up to the 22nd floor. To further strengthen preparedness, the process of purchasing three new modern fire tenders is also underway.

The upcoming Kamothe fire station is expected to become a crucial safety hub for Navi Mumbai and Panvel, ensuring faster response, better coordination, and enhanced protection for residents in one of Maharashtra’s fastest-growing urban belts.