Navi Mumbai: Over 1 Lakh CIDCO Apartments Celebrated Diwali, Facing Water Shortage In Panvel, Kharghar, Ulwe, & Taloja

Navi Mumbai: CIDCO, regarded as a significant entity in the development of Navi Mumbai city, has constructed 100,000 apartments in locations such as Panvel, Kharghar, Ulwe, and Taloja within Navi Mumbai. Nonetheless, the absence of infrastructure amenities in these ideal residences is beginning to be noticeable. An atmosphere of frustration exists among the residents as the people of the Panvel area face water shortages during Diwali.

CIDCO has constructed one lakh homes in the regions of Kharghar, Kalamboli, Kamothe, Taloja, and Ulwe within the Panvel region. The same CIDCO has been pivotal in the development of the Navi Mumbai International Airport. CIDCO plans to construct an additional one lakh homes in the upcoming years.

This comprises 50 thousand homes in Kharghar, 25 thousand in Taloja, 10 thousand in Kalamboli, and 15 thousand apartments in Ulwe, according to report by Loksatta. Yet, the homes that have been constructed currently lack essential amenities. The residents claimed that there was no water provided to the households during the Dussehra and Diwali celebrations.

CIDCO plans to market this water for different construction projects. The residents responded with anger, claiming that CIDCO is a thief and is selling water. Thus, these were provided as homes that fulfill dreams.

Witnessing the vision, everyone secured loans and purchased homes. The contract stated that there would be a continuous water supply for 24 hours. There was no water available even on Lakshmi Puja day. Residents also mentioned that if CIDCO aims to realize its vision, it must ensure water supply

MLA Prashant Thakur Warns CIDCO Over Poor Water Management

Thakur accuses CIDCO of poor planning and negligence regarding water supply issues, asserting that water disruptions occur during festivals, suggesting deliberate inconveniencing of citizens. He criticizes the arbitrary distribution of tanker water by officials, causing public anger while officials remain indifferent, resulting in deep resentment among residents.

Despite repeated meetings and suggestions for improvement, no progress has been made, leaving the CIDCO areas suffering despite adequate resources. Thakur warns of leading a public agitation if negligence persists and stresses the necessity of automating the water supply system and holding negligent officials accountable for the ongoing crisis.