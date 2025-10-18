Navi Mumbai News: CIDCO Assures Swift Resolution Of Long-Pending Civic Issues In Kharghar And Taloja Following MLA Prashant Thakur Meeting

MLA Prashant Thakur with CIDCO officials discusses resolution of civic and administrative issues in Kharghar and Taloja housing societies | File Photo

Navi Mumbai: CIDCO has assured immediate steps to address long-pending issues faced by residents of CIDCO-developed housing complexes in Kharghar and Taloja, following a meeting chaired by MLA Prashant Thakur and attended by CIDCO Joint Managing Director Shantanu Goyal, a statement released by Thakur claimed.

Key Issues Discussed

The meeting, held at CIDCO’s headquarters, discussed key concerns related to registration, water supply, sanitation, security, and electricity in societies such as Asavari, Bageshree, Kedar, Marva, and Dhanshree. Representatives including Nitin Bhoir, Khandu Khatarmal, Sandeep Wethekar, and Navnath Bhojne were present.

Formation Of Nodal Committee

MLA Prashant Thakur suggested CIDCO to appoint a senior officer as a nodal officer to oversee problem resolution and suggested forming a committee comprising engineering, estate, and water department officials. The committee will visit the societies within 15 days for on-ground inspection and take corrective action.

Also Watch:

MLA Calls For Prompt Action

Speaking after the meeting, MLA Prashant Thakur said, “The residents of Kharghar and Taloja have been facing these civic and administrative issues for years. I have asked CIDCO to act promptly and ensure that all societies get their basic facilities and registrations without delay.”

CIDCO Assures Implementation

Thakur further said that CIDCO Joint Managing Director Shantanu Goyal accepted the proposal and assured immediate implementation.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/