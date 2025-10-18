 Mumbai: Western Railway Announces Special Bandra Terminus-Jodhpur Trains For Diwali-Chhath Puja Rush | Date, Time & Other Details Here
Mumbai: Western Railway Announces Special Bandra Terminus-Jodhpur Trains For Diwali-Chhath Puja Rush | Date, Time & Other Details Here

The superfast special train will be operating during the festivals of Diwali and Chhath Puja. Diwali will be celebrated from October 18-23 while Chhath Puja will be celebrated from October 25-28.

Updated: Saturday, October 18, 2025, 05:05 PM IST
article-image
Indore News: Railway To Run Festival Special Train For Jaipur | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: The Western Railway has announced special superfast train from Bandra to Jodhpur on a special fare to meet travel demand during the festive season of Diwali and Chhath Puja. According to the official notification, train number 04826/04825 will train will run October 22, 23, 29, and 30. It also added that the booking for this special train will open from today, October 18.

Details of the Special Train

Train Number 04826 will depart from Bandra Terminus every Thursday at 9.20 pm and will reach Jodhpur 9.45 pm next day. This train will run on October 23 and October 30.

Train number 04825 will depart from Jodhpur every Wednesday at 5.30pm and will reach Bandra Terminus at 6.20 pm next day. This train will run on October 22 and October 29.

The train will halt at Borivali, Vapi, Surat, Bharuch,. Vadodra, Ratlam, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Jaipur, Phulera, Nawa City, Kuchaman City, Makrana, Degana, Ren, Merta Road and Gotan Stations.

Central Railway also announced series of special trains between Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Danapur. According to an official release from the Mumbai Division of Central Railway, Train No. 01047 CSMT–Danapur Special will operate on October 18, 22, 26 and 30, 2025. 

Special trains from Pune

The Pune Division of Central Railway will also be operating an additional bi-weekly superfast special train between Khadki and Sanganer (Rajasthan). This train will run on a "Train on Demand" (TOD) basis with special fares at 1.3 times the normal rate. Train No. 01407 will depart from Khadki at 09:45 hrs every Monday and Saturday, arriving at Sanganer at 06:45 hrs the next day. Services will run from October 18, 2025, to November 8, 2025 (7 trips). Train No. 01408 will depart from Sanganer at 11:35 hrs every Tuesday and Sunday, arriving at Khadki at 09:30 hrs the next day. Services will run from October 19, 2025, to November 9, 2025 (7 trips).

