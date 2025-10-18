Festive Spirit Illuminates Mumbai As Diwali Celebrations Begin Amid Strong Gold Demand On Dhanteras | Representative image

Festivity fills the air as the city celebrates Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights. Across most parts of India, the festival is observed over five days, starting from the teras the 13th day of the Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) of the Ashwin month to the second day of the Shukla Paksha (bright fortnight) of Kartik month.

Diwali, or Deepavali, literally means “row of lights,” symbolising the victory of good over evil and the triumph of light over darkness.

Legends and Cultural Significance

The festival holds deep spiritual and cultural meaning, celebrated through various legends across regions and faiths.

In Hindu tradition, one legend recounts Lord Krishna’s victory over the demon Narakasura. Another celebrates the return of Lord Rama, Sita, Lakshman, and Hanuman to Ayodhya after defeating Ravana, marking the homecoming of righteousness.

Jains observe Diwali as the day of Mahavira’s nirvana, or liberation from the cycle of life and death.

Sikhs commemorate Guru Hargobind’s return to Amritsar from captivity in Gwalior during the 17th century.

Buddhists mark it as the day when Emperor Ashoka embraced Buddhism in the 3rd century BC, symbolising enlightenment and peace.

Dhanteras Ushers in the Festive Season

The first day of Diwali, Dhanteras, was celebrated on Saturday, devoted to the worship of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kubera, deities of wealth and prosperity. It is also dedicated to Lord Dhanvantari, the god of health and Ayurveda, marking his birth anniversary.

Friday, October 17, was observed as Vasu Baras, a day dedicated to the care of cows and progeny.

Gold Demand Shines Bright Despite Rising Prices

Despite spiralling gold prices, demand remained robust, according to the All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC). The council stated that GST reforms, a simplified tax structure, and rising disposable incomes have helped sustain strong retail footfalls this Dhanteras.

Popular purchases this season include lightweight designs, investment-grade jewellery, and hallmark-certified gold. Retailers also reported increased demand for gold coins and daily-wear ornaments.

GJC noted a trend of early buying by families preparing for 2026 weddings, aiming to lock in prices before expected hikes. This strategic buying is projected to drive a 12–15% growth in gold sales this year.

“We are seeing a wave of smart and purposeful buying during this Dhanteras,” said Rajesh Rokde, Chairman of GJC. “Consumers are embracing traditional purchases while leaning toward eco-conscious and investment-driven choices. The festive season and upcoming weddings are fueling demand.”

Avinash Gupta, Vice-Chairman of GJC, added, “Gold buying during Dhanteras is deeply rooted in tradition, but today’s consumers are more informed and selective.”

The industry expects gold prices to cross ₹1,30,000 per 10 grams by the end of the festival period.

The Five Days of Diwali

Each day of Diwali carries its own spiritual and cultural significance:

Friday, October 17 – Vasu Baras: Dedicated to cows and progeny.

Saturday, October 18 – Dhanteras: Worship of Lakshmi, Kubera, and Dhanvantari.

Monday, October 20 – Naraka Chaturdashi: Commemorates Krishna’s slaying of Narakasura.

Tuesday, October 21 – Lakshmi Puja: The main day of Diwali, marked by lamps, fireworks, and temple visits.

In Bengal, Kali Puja is performed; Bengal Club, Shivaji Park, Dadar, will hold Kali Puja at 9:30 pm.

Wednesday, October 22 – Padva or Bali Pratipada: Marks Govardhan Puja, celebrating Krishna lifting Govardhan Hill to protect devotees. Traders open new account books, and devotees offer an Annakut (hill of food) to deities.

Bengal Club has invited members to contribute vegetarian cooked food, excluding onion, garlic, hing, and masoor dal, to be offered as bhog to Kali Mata during Annakut Puja.

Thursday, October 23 – Bhai Dooj or Bhau Beej: Celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters, similar to Raksha Bandhan.