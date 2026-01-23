Thane Sanskruti Arts Festival 2026 To Be Held From February 6 To 9 At Iconic Upvan Lake |

Thane: The much-awaited Sanskruti Arts Festival 2026 has officially announced its new dates, bringing relief and excitement to art and culture lovers across Thane and Mumbai. The popular cultural festival will now be held on 6th February To 9th February 2026, at the iconic Upvan Lake, Thane.

Earlier scheduled for early January, the festival was postponed due to administrative and election-related reasons. With the revised dates now confirmed, visitors can once again look forward to four days of vibrant art, music, dance, and cultural celebrations in the heart of Thane.

Sanskruti Arts Festival: Thane’s Biggest Cultural Celebration

The Sanskruti Arts Festival is one of Thane’s most loved annual cultural events, celebrating India’s rich heritage through traditional and contemporary art forms. Every year, the festival attracts thousands of visitors, including families, students, artists, and tourists.

Set against the scenic backdrop of Upvan Lake, the festival transforms the area into a lively cultural hub filled with creativity, colours, and performances.

Sanskruti Arts Festival 2026 – New Dates & Venue

February 6th, 2026

February 7th, 2026

February 8th, 2026

February 9th, 2026

Venue

Upvan Lake, Thane

The four-day festival will feature multiple performances and exhibitions throughout the day and evening, making it a perfect weekend and holiday outing for residents of Thane and nearby areas.

What to Expect at Sanskruti Arts Festival 2026

Visitors attending Sanskruti Arts Festival 2026 can experience a wide range of cultural activities, including:

Live Music & Dance Performances

Enjoy captivating performances by folk artists, classical dancers, musicians, and contemporary performers from across Maharashtra and India.

Art & Craft Exhibitions

Discover beautiful artworks, handicrafts, paintings, sculptures, and creative installations by local and national artists.

Read Also Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026 Raises ₹53.7 Cr For Social Causes

Also Watch:

Workshops & Interactive Activities

Participate in hands-on workshops, creative sessions, and art-based learning activities suitable for all age groups.

Food & Local Flavours

Relish a variety of food stalls offering traditional Maharashtrian cuisine, street food, and popular Indian delicacies.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/