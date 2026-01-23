 Thane News: Mumbra Woman’s Gold Chain And Pendant Worth ₹46,000 Stolen On Local Train, Police Investigating Theft
A 53-year-old woman from Mumbra had her gold chain and pendant, valued at ₹46,000, stolen while boarding a Parel local train on January 18. The theft occurred on a crowded platform at Mumbra railway station as she was heading to a relative’s wedding. A complaint has been registered at Thane Lohamarg Police Station, which is investigating the incident.

Fariyal SayyedUpdated: Friday, January 23, 2026, 07:43 PM IST
article-image
A gold chain and pendant were stolen from the neck of a 53-year-old woman from Mumbra who was going to a relative's wedding with her daughter-in-law. | Representative Image (FPJ Photo)

Thane: A gold chain and pendant were stolen from the neck of a 53-year-old woman from Mumbra who was going to a relative's wedding with her daughter-in-law. The incident occurred while boarding a local train in a crowd at Mumbra railway station, and a case has been registered at the Thane Lohamarg Police Station regarding the matter.

Value of stolen jewellery is stated to be ₹46,000

In the complaint lodged by Raisabano Maqsood Ahmed Shaikh, a resident of Mumbra, she stated that she had come to Mumbra railway station around 5 pm on January 18 to go to her relative's wedding in Nalasopara with her daughter-in-law.

The total value of the stolen jewellery is stated to be ₹46,000 in the complaint.

article-image

While standing on platform number two, she boarded the Parel local train that arrived at 5:20 pm. Shortly after boarding the local, she realized that the gold chain and pendant from her neck were missing. Upon searching, the jewellery was not found, confirming that an unknown woman had stolen it, taking advantage of the crowd.

Complain Registered

A complain has been registered in Lohamarg Police Station, Thane. Police is further investigating in this matter.

