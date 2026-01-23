Thane Municipal Politics: Independent Pramila Keni Backs Shiv Sena, Strengthening Party Amid Group Registration

Pramila Keni who contested the Thane Municipal Corporation elections as a Nationalist-backed candidate, has registered a separate independent group and expressed her support for Shiv Sena. |

Thane: Pramila Keni who contested the Thane Municipal Corporation elections as a Nationalist-backed candidate, has registered a separate independent group and expressed her support for Shiv Sena. Pramila Keni has been elected as the sole independent candidate in the Thane Municipal Corporation, and due to her support for Shiv Sena, Shiv Sena's strength in the assembly has now increased by one. On the other hand, Shiv Sena registered a group of 75 corporators at Konkan Bhavan on Thursday, and corporator Pavan Kadam has been elected as the leader of the Shiv Sena group.

Pramila Keni Was Denied Candidate Seat From Shivsena

In the Thane Municipal Corporation elections, Pramila Keni was denied candidature by the Shiv Sena this time. After that, she contested the election as an independent candidate. In this election, the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar group) withdrew the candidature of their official candidate and announced their support for Keni. In this fight, Pramila Keni defeated the official Shiv Sena candidate Manali Patil.

Always considered the development of the ward as the focal point rather than politics- Pramila Keni

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the political circles are abuzz with discussions as she registered an independent group and supported the Shinde Sena. Pramila Keni's son, Mandar Keni, has also been elected in this election on a Shiv Sena ticket. Reacting to this, Pramila Keni said that she has always considered the development of the ward as the focal point rather than politics. Pramila Keni said that the people have given her a clear mandate and her stand is that the ward should also be developed along with the overall development of Thane.

Shivsena Registered 75 Corporators at Konkan Bhavan

Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena has registered its group of 75 corporators at Konkan Bhavan, and Pawan Kadam has been appointed as the Shiv Sena group leader. Therefore, the Shiv Sena mayor will soon be re-elected once again, and vigorous movements have started in the Shiv Sena camp in that direction.

