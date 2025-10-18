 Navi Mumbai News: BJP To Host ‘Diwali Sandhya’ Cultural Night On Oct 18 In Kharghar Featuring Renowned Singers
The annual cultural celebration ‘Diwali Sandhya’ is set to enchant audiences once again this year under the guidance of MLA Prashant Thakur. Organized by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Kharghar unit, the event will take place on Saturday, October 18, at 7 p.m. at Gavdevi Ground, Kharghar.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Saturday, October 18, 2025, 06:21 AM IST
article-image
MLA Prashant Thakur to lead BJP’s grand ‘Diwali Sandhya’ celebration in Kharghar | Instagram

Renowned Artists To Perform At The Festive Celebration

The evening promises a soulful musical experience featuring renowned artists including Swapnil Bandodkar of Radha Hi Bawari fame, K. Shirish, Gul Saxena, and Sapna Heman.

A Tradition Of Music, Culture And Community Spirit

Continuing its tradition of blending music, culture, and art during the festive season, BJP’s ‘Diwali Sandhya’ has become a much-awaited event for music lovers in the region.

Kharghar BJP Mandal President Pravin Patil and party office-bearers have invited citizens to participate in large numbers and enjoy the festive musical evening.

