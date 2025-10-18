 Western Railway Updates: Additional Stoppages For 3 Trains At Vyara Station From October 23; Check Details
For the convenience of passengers, Western Railway has decided to provide additional stoppage to three trains at Vyara station. According to Western Railway train No. 09029 Bandra Terminus – Rewa Express (Weekly) will halt at Vyara station w.e.f journey commencing from Bandra Terminus on 23th October, 2025.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Saturday, October 18, 2025, 06:31 PM IST
article-image
Western Railway announces additional stoppages at Vyara station for selected express trains from October 23 onwards | Representational Image

Mumbai: For the convenience of passengers, Western Railway has decided to provide additional stoppage to three trains at Vyara station.

Train-Wise Details

According to Western Railway train No. 09029 Bandra Terminus – Rewa Express (Weekly) will halt at Vyara station w.e.f journey commencing from Bandra Terminus on 23th October, 2025.

The train will arrive Vyara station at 09:38 am and depart at 09:40 am. Similarly, Train No. 09030 Rewa – Bandra Terminus Express (Weekly) will halt at Vyara station w.e.f journey commencing from Rewa on 24th October, 2025. The train will arrive Vyara station at 07:41 am and depart at 07:43 am

Train No. 09033 Udhna – Barauni Express (Bi-Weekly) will halt at Vyara station w.e.f journey commencing from Udhna on 25th October, 2025. The train will arrive Vyara station at 9:03 pm and depart at 9:05 pm.

Similarly, Train No. 09034 Barauni – Udhna Express (Bi-Weekly) will halt at Vyara station w.e.f journey commencing from Barauni on 27th October, 2025. The train will arrive Vyara station at 5:56 pm and depart at 5:58 pm

Train No. 09069 Udhna – Samastipur Express (Weekly) will halt at Vyara station w.e.f journey commencing from Udhna on 26th October, 2025. The train will arrive Vyara station at 9:11 pm and depart at 9:13 pm.

Similarly, Train No. 09070 Samastipur – Udhna Express (Weekly) will halt at Vyara station w.e.f journey commencing from Samastipur on 28th October, 2025. The train will arrive Vyara station at 12:00 noon and depart at 12:02 pm.

Further Information

For detailed information regarding the timings, halts & composition of the above trains, passengers may please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in.

