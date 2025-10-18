Western Railway Updates: Additional Stoppages For 3 Trains At Vyara Station From October 23; Check Details

Mumbai: For the convenience of passengers, Western Railway has decided to provide additional stoppage to three trains at Vyara station.
Train-Wise Details
According to Western Railway train No. 09029 Bandra Terminus – Rewa Express (Weekly) will halt at Vyara station w.e.f journey commencing from Bandra Terminus on 23th October, 2025.
The train will arrive Vyara station at 09:38 am and depart at 09:40 am. Similarly, Train No. 09030 Rewa – Bandra Terminus Express (Weekly) will halt at Vyara station w.e.f journey commencing from Rewa on 24th October, 2025. The train will arrive Vyara station at 07:41 am and depart at 07:43 am
Train No. 09033 Udhna – Barauni Express (Bi-Weekly) will halt at Vyara station w.e.f journey commencing from Udhna on 25th October, 2025. The train will arrive Vyara station at 9:03 pm and depart at 9:05 pm.
Similarly, Train No. 09034 Barauni – Udhna Express (Bi-Weekly) will halt at Vyara station w.e.f journey commencing from Barauni on 27th October, 2025. The train will arrive Vyara station at 5:56 pm and depart at 5:58 pm
Train No. 09069 Udhna – Samastipur Express (Weekly) will halt at Vyara station w.e.f journey commencing from Udhna on 26th October, 2025. The train will arrive Vyara station at 9:11 pm and depart at 9:13 pm.
Similarly, Train No. 09070 Samastipur – Udhna Express (Weekly) will halt at Vyara station w.e.f journey commencing from Samastipur on 28th October, 2025. The train will arrive Vyara station at 12:00 noon and depart at 12:02 pm.
Further Information
For detailed information regarding the timings, halts & composition of the above trains, passengers may please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in.
