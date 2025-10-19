 Navi Mumbai Traffic Dept Issues Restrictions Around DY Patil Stadium During Women's Cricket World Cup Matches
Raina AssainarUpdated: Sunday, October 19, 2025, 12:22 AM IST
article-image
Traffic Restrictions (Representative Image) | FPJ Photo

The Navi Mumbai Traffic Department has announced temporary traffic restrictions around Dr. DY Patil Stadium in Nerul on October 20, 23, and 26, in view of the Women’s Cricket World Cup matches scheduled to be played at the venue.

According to the official notification, the service road between Bhimashankar Society and LP Rickshaw Stand will remain closed to all vehicles from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. on all three match days. The same stretch will also be a no-parking zone during these hours.

Restrictions for Smooth Flow and VIP Movement

Authorities anticipate a large turnout of spectators, which could lead to traffic congestion in and around the stadium. The restricted road will be reserved exclusively for players, match officials, and VIP movement, the traffic police stated.

The order was issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Tirupati Kakade, who clarified that the restrictions will not apply to ambulances, fire brigade vehicles, police vehicles, government and essential service vehicles, vehicles carrying essential goods, and those with official ACC management passes.

Alternate Routes and Public Advisory

Appealing for public cooperation, DCP Kakade said, “Citizens are requested to take note of the restrictions, avoid unnecessary crowding near the stadium, and use alternate routes to prevent inconvenience. Motorists can use the Uran Phata to LP Bridge stretch on the Sion-Panvel Highway as an alternative route.”

The traffic department has urged residents and commuters to plan their travel in advance to ensure smooth movement during the match days.

