MSHRC Pulls Up Kalwa Police For Failing To Register FIR In Elder Abuse Case At Mira Road Old Age Home |

The Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (MSHRC) has strongly reprimanded the Kalwa police for their failure to register even a zero FIR in a serious case of alleged elder abuse at a Mira Road–based facility, Shree Radha Krishna Old Age Home.

Reports Submitted by Kalwa and Kashigaon Police

During the hearing, Police Inspector Vitthal Nawade from Kalwa Police Station submitted a report dated November 27, 2024, on behalf of the Thane Commissioner of Police, which was taken on record. PSI Bhagwan Mohan Pavle from Kashigaon Police Station also submitted his report on the same date.

Complaint of Abuse and Neglect

The complaint was filed by Nisha Jain, who had admitted her 85-year-old father to the old age home after being assured of proper care and hygiene. She alleged that despite paying over ₹1 lakh as deposit, the facility subjected her father to physical abuse and unhygienic living conditions.

When she approached the Kalwa police with evidence of assault, they failed to file even a zero FIR, merely preparing an “application” and handing a copy back to her.

Commission Notes Serious Dereliction of Duty

The SHRC expressed serious concern, observing that the complainant had clearly disclosed a cognisable offence, yet the police did not register an FIR or send the victim for medical examination a violation of legal duty, especially considering the victim’s advanced age.

Vague Report and Lack of Accountability

The Commission further noted that PSI Pavle’s report was vague, failing to clarify whether the old age home was legally registered, licensed, or compliant with norms. There was no mention of CCTV, safety measures, or justification for the ₹1 lakh deposit taken from the complainant.

“The report submitted by PSI Bhagwan Palve, Kashigaon Police Station, is very vague and replied nothing about the functioning of the old age home. The officer who has conducted the inquiry has not inquired about the registration, permission as well as terms and conditions under which the said old age home is functioning. It is a serious matter concerning the security and health of the senior citizens who are kept at the old age home by management giving assurance that they will take proper care. If the old age home started indulging in physical assault, it is very serious matter and concern. Besides, it is not clear why the deposit of ₹1,00,000 has been taken? The report is also silent about the security measures in the form of CCTV in the old age home,” the Commission stated.

Fact-Finding Report Ordered

The Commission has directed the concerned officials to submit a detailed fact-finding report and confirm whether the old age home complies with all mandatory rules and regulations.