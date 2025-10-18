Mumbai News: BMC Withdraws Battery-Operated Dust Suction Vehicle Proposal, Opts For Road Washing To Curb Air Pollution

BMC to implement road washing and scrubbing initiative across Mumbai to curb dust pollution | File Photo

Mumbai: The BMC has decided to withdraw its proposal to procure battery-operated dust suction vehicles. The move follows findings that the machines were less effective than expected and had triggered complaints of respiratory issues due to improper handling.

Instead, the BMC will now implement a road washing and scrubbing initiative using water. The measure aims to reduce airborne dust and improve overall air quality in the city.

Background on the Original Plan

In 2023, the BMC released the Mumbai Air Pollution Mitigation Plan (MAPMP), identifying road dust as the primary source of air pollution in the city. To tackle this, the BMC proposed the purchase of 12 battery-operated dust suction vehicles at a cost of Rs 75 crore.

These vehicles, equipped with dust suction machines and sprinklers, were to be deployed in areas with high vehicular traffic. A tender had also been floated to acquire them. However, according to civic sources, the decision to purchase these vans has now been put on hold.

Health Concerns Prompt Shift in Approach

"We have received complaints about respiratory problems linked to the use of these vans. The sprinklers are designed to spray water or mist when pollutant levels rise. However, studies suggest that, if not properly managed, they could pose a respiratory risk,” said a senior civic official.

“Instead, cleaning and scrubbing roads with water has proven to be a more effective method for settling dust,” the official added. As part of this short-term pollution mitigation strategy, 377 major roads covering a total stretch of 677 kilometers across Mumbai will be cleaned regularly using water tankers over a three-month period.

Rising Pollution Levels During Festive Season

Mumbai has consistently recorded poor air quality days, largely due to ongoing infrastructure and construction work across the city in the last three years. With the onset of the Diwali season, the situation is expected to worsen as the bursting of firecrackers and a slowdown in wind patterns—typical of the approaching winter—contribute to a further drop in air quality.

In recent days, pollution levels have already shown signs of deterioration. Menawhile, apart from construction dust, other major contributors include vehicular emissions, garbage burning, and smoke from roadside eateries and bakeries.

