Mumbai: BMC Issues Advisory, Helpline Numbers For Bursting Firecrackers During Diwali | Check Details Here

BMC Issues Advisory, Helpline Numbers for Citizens On Diwali | Pexels

Mumbai: As Diwali festivities began, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on behalf of the Fire Department has issued important safety guidelines for its citizens on bursting crackers in order to ensure a safe celebration. Taking to X, the BMC made a list of guidelines and urged Mumbaikars to burst firecrackers that minimise air and noise pollution.

The advisory included several key precautions for Mumbaikars

-Take care of yourself while bursting crackers during Diwali

-Firecrackers that minimise air and noise pollution should be burst.

-Parents must be present when children burst crackers

-When setting off fireworks, you should be careful of the people around you

-Wear cotton clothes when bursting crackers.

-Keep a bucket filled with water nearby while bursting firecrackers, and if anyone gets burned, immediately pour plenty of clean water on the area.

-If you are injured while setting off fireworkds, you should seek medical attention.

-In case of emergency, please contact the telephone number 101 and 1916.

Read Also 7 Must Experience Places In Mumbai During Diwali 2025

-Wear cotton clothes to avoid burns or fire accidents.

-Keep a bucket of water or sand nearby while bursting crackers.

-If someone gets injured or burned, immediately pour clean water on the affected area.

-In case of serious injury, seek medical help without delay.

-Always be mindful of people, pets, and surroundings while setting off fireworks.

-For emergencies, citizens can contact 101 (Fire Department) or 1916 (Municipal Helpline).

Earlier on Wednesday, the BMC and its fire brigade had urged people to avoid bursting crackers inside buildings, near trees, overhead wires as well as gas pipelines.

Delhi firecrackers news

On October 15, The Supreme Court allowed the temporary sale of green firecrackers in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) during Diwali. The bench allowed bursting of crackers between 6:00 am to 7:00 am and 8:00 pm to 10:00 pm from October 18 to 21.