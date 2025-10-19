Rajnath Singh Dedicates ₹1,000-Crore Titanium And Superalloy Plant, Calls For Self-Reliance In Defence Materials

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said India must become self-reliant in producing rare materials used in defence and aerospace sectors to emerge as a true technology creator and safeguard its technological sovereignty.

He was speaking after dedicating to the nation the Titanium and Superalloy Materials Plant at PTC Industries’ Strategic Materials Technology Complex in Lucknow. Built over 50 acres with an investment of ₹1,000 crore, the facility can produce over 6,000 tonnes of aviation-grade titanium and superalloys annually from domestic and recycled sources a significant milestone in India’s quest for strategic materials independence.

Boost to Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Strategic Capabilities

“India must produce rare materials used in defence and aerospace to become a technology creator,” Singh said, adding that only a few nations possess the ability to refine and develop such materials. The new facility, he noted, places India among the select countries capable of manufacturing critical materials for fighter jets, missiles, naval systems, and satellites.

The minister highlighted that India’s dependence on foreign nations for advanced materials and technology had long hindered the growth of its defence sector. “We will acquire true strength only when we can manufacture our own materials, components, chips, and alloys,” he said.

‘Technology Is Power, but Material Is Real Strength’

Calling the Lucknow plant a living example of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Singh said it would not only strengthen India’s defence ecosystem but also create direct and indirect employment, benefiting the wider economy. “Technology is power, but material is the real strength,” he remarked. “From a semiconductor chip to a turbine engine, none can exist without strategic materials.”

He added that the new complex would give a major push to Uttar Pradesh’s industrial growth, supporting the UP Defence Industrial Corridor by connecting start-ups, MSMEs, and ancillary units, thereby generating new opportunities for youth and engineers.

UP Emerging as the Nation’s Growth Engine

Praising Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Singh said that improved law and order had strengthened investor confidence, turning Uttar Pradesh into the country’s new growth engine.

The Defence Minister noted that India was now moving beyond the slogan of ‘Make in India’ to a more advanced phase of ‘Design, Develop, and Deliver in India’, underscoring the growing role of private industry in defence manufacturing. He urged innovators, MSMEs, and start-ups to view defence production as a service to the nation, not merely as business.

MoU Signed to Develop Missile and Aero Engine Systems

During the event, PTC Industries signed an MoU with Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) to jointly design and develop propulsion systems, guided bombs, and small aero engines for missiles and UAVs.

PTC also received DRDO approval to manufacture titanium castings for the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) and the Kaveri Derivative Engine, marking another step toward India’s technological self-reliance.