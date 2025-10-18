 'Every Inch Of Pakistan Within BrahMos Range; Operation Sindoor 'Only A Trailer': Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh – Video
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, at the launch of BrahMos missiles in Lucknow, warned Pakistan that every inch of its territory lies within range. He called Operation Sindoor “only a trailer,” highlighting India’s strategic strength. The BrahMos unit underscores India’s defence self-reliance, with UP emerging as a hub for indigenous missile manufacturing.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, October 18, 2025, 03:45 PM IST
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh | ANI

Lucknow: Every inch of Pakistan's territory lies within range of BrahMos and what happened during Operation Sindoor was just a trailer, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said here on Saturday, in a stern warning to Pakistan.

The operation proved that victory has become a habit for India, he said.

The Union minister, along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, flagged off the first batch of BrahMos missiles manufactured at the BrahMos Aerospace unit in Sarojini Nagar here.

Singh described BrahMos as a symbol of India's rising strength.

"BrahMos is not just a missile, it is proof of India's strategic confidence. From the Army to the Navy and the Air Force, it has become a key pillar of our defence forces," he said.

He asserted that India's defence capabilities now serve as a powerful deterrent.

"Every inch of Pakistan's territory lies within range of BrahMos. What happened during Operation Sindoor was just a trailer. It made Pakistan realise that if India could create Pakistan, then if the time comes... I need not say more, you all are wise enough," he said.

Operation Sindoor proved that "victory is not just a small incident for us but it has become a habit", he added.

Hailing Operation Sindoor, Singh said it instilled a new confidence among Indians and proved BrahMos' effectiveness to the world.

"Maintaining this confidence is now our collective responsibility," he said.

"The entire world now recognises India's capability. BrahMos has strengthened our belief that India can turn its dreams into reality," he said.

Under Operation Sindoor, Indian defence forces targeted terror infrastructure and defence installations in Pakistan in May, following an attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22 that claimed 26 lives.

Indigenously developed BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles were used by India to destroy Pakistan's air bases during the operation.

On the manufacturing of BrahMos at the Lucknow unit, Singh said the project symbolises India's growing confidence and capability in defence manufacturing.

"Lucknow is not just my parliamentary constituency, it resides in my soul. Today, it has become a city of technology and industry, apart from culture and tradition.

"The successful production of BrahMos missiles here shows that what was once a dream has now become a reality. The project represents patience, hard work and determination," he said.

Chief Minister Adityanath said it is a proud moment for Uttar Pradesh and a reflection of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Make in India' vision.

"Under the Defence Industrial Corridor, Uttar Pradesh is emerging as a major hub of indigenous defence manufacturing. The BrahMos unit is a shining example of that," he said.

"With a missile like BrahMos, India is now not only able to meet its own security needs but also those of its allies in the world," he said.

The CM said his government is committed to supporting projects which strengthen national security and create new employment opportunities and technical expertise in the region.

According to an official statement, Saturday's event is not only a milestone for the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor (UPDIC) but will also provide new energy to India's resolve to achieve self-reliance in defence manufacturing.

Inaugurated on May 11, the state-of-the-art BrahMos Aerospace unit houses all modern facilities for missile integration, testing and final quality checks. After successful testing, the missiles are prepared for deployment by the Indian armed forces.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, Minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi and various officials were present on the occasion.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

