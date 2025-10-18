'At Least Compartments Won’t Look Like Morgue': Netizens React As Indian Railways Introduces Sanganeri Blanket Covers In AC Coaches

Indian Railways Introduces Sanganeri Blanket Covers In AC Compartments (Screengrab) | X

Jaipur: Indian Railways is now providing printed blanket covers having traditional Sanganeri designs to passengers in air-conditioned coaches. The move is part of a new initiative to enhance passenger comfort . Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inaugurated the pilot phase of the project at Jaipur’s Khatipura Railway Station on Thursday.

Vaishnaw launched printed blanket covers for AC-class passengers of the Jaipur-Asarwa Express. The initiative is aimed at promoting the Vocal for Local mission. Speaking at a ceremony, Vaishnaw hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said that under PM Modi's leadership, the Indian Railways had undergone "unprecedented transformation," setting new benchmarks in modernisation and passenger comfort.

"Prime Minister Modi's vision and guidance have made possible the sweeping changes we see today in the rail sector," Vaishnaw said.

He also highlighted India's rapid economic progress. The minister noted that the government's ground-level policy decisions have accelerated infrastructure growth.

"A strong economy has enabled large-scale improvements in railway infrastructure and passenger amenities," he said. Vaishnaw added that India's domestic manufacturing strength -- from mobile phones to the indigenously designed Vande Bharat trains -- reflects the nation's growing self-reliance.

Netizens' Reaction:

Social media users are amused by the government's move to provide blanket covers.

An X user, who earlier requested the railways to change the colour of blankets, wrote, "Finally Meri bat sun li Indian railways ne (finally railways has listened to me.)"

"A welcoming step," another X user wrote.

"At least the compartments won’t look like a morgue now," an X user commented.

Vaishanw Launches Amenity Upgrades In 65 Stations:

On Thursday, Vaishnaw inaugurated several passenger amenity upgrades in 65 stations under the North Western Railway zone, including new platforms, platform extensions, and an integrated passenger information system.