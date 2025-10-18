Bihar Elections 2025: Bhojpuri Star Khesari Lal Yadav Files Nomination From Chhapra Seat; Check Net Worth, Poll Dates & Other Details

Bhojpuri Star Khesari Lal Yadav Files Nomination From Chhapra Seat | X

Patna, October 18: Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav, one of the most popular actors and singers in the Bhojpuri film industry, has officially entered politics ahead of the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025.

Files Nomination

The actor, famous for his blockbuster movies and hit songs, has filed his nomination papers as the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate from the Chhapra Assembly seat in Bihar’s Saran district on Friday.

Joins RJD Day Before Filing Nomination

Just a day before filing his nomination, Khesari joined the RJD along with his wife Chanda Yadav, who also took party membership. The actor, who enjoys huge popularity among Bhojpuri audiences, aims to use his fame to connect with people and bring change through politics.

Net Worth

According to reports, Bhojpuri actor and RJD candidate Khesari Lal Yadav declared total assets worth about ₹24.81 crore in his election affidavit for the Chhapra Assembly seat. The document lists movable assets of roughly ₹16.89 crore and immovable assets of about ₹7.91 crore.

Wife's Net Worth

His possessions include a luxury car valued around ₹3 crore, gold jewellery worth approximately ₹35 lakh and cash in hand of ₹5 lakh, along with several bank accounts. His wife Chanda Yadav is also mentioned in the affidavit with movable assets of nearly ₹90 lakh and immovable property worth about ₹6.49 crore.

Bihar Election Dates

The Bihar Assembly elections will be conducted in two phases, on November 6 and November 11, 2025, with results to be announced on November 14.

Chhapra Election Date

As per the Election Commission’s schedule, the Chhapra Assembly seat in Saran district, from where Bhojpuri star Khesari Lal Yadav is contesting on an RJD ticket, will go to polls in the first phase on November 6.