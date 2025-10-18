Kerala News: Kochi Hijab Row Intensifies; Education Minister V Sivankutty Assures ‘On Request’ Admission To Affected Girl

Education Minister V Sivankutty Assures ‘On Request’ Admission To Affected Girl | File Pics

Kochi, Oct 18: Stepping into the growing hijab controversy at Palluruthy, Kerala Education Minister V. Sivankutty on Saturday said the government would ensure the affected student is admitted to a state-run school if her parents make a request.

Admission Assured On Parental Request

"If the parents of the girl come to us, we will make arrangements to admit her to any government school," Sivankutty said. His remarks came after the family of the student decided not to send their daughter back to St. Rita's Public School following the recent row over wearing the hijab.

Origin Of The Controversy

The controversy erupted earlier this week when the school barred the Muslim girl from entering the campus wearing a hijab, citing a violation of its uniform code.

The family alleged that the child was mentally harassed by the school authorities, prompting complaints to the Chief Minister and the Education Minister.

Kerala Education Minister V. Sivankutty pledged support for the Muslim student barred from wearing a hijab at a church-run school, saying the state will ensure her admission elsewhere and uphold every student’s right to education without discrimination.#India #Hijab pic.twitter.com/D4B65h6AdE — Delhi Diaries (@DiariesDel2_) October 18, 2025

Government Criticism Of School Management

Sivankutty had earlier criticised the school management for "misleading the government" on an issue involving fundamental rights. On Saturday, he reiterated that the government would not tolerate actions that affect a student's right to education.

Political Leaders Raise Concerns

Senior Indian Union Muslim League leader P. K. Kunhalikutty described the school management's stand as "a reflection of growing intolerance".

"It is wrong for one community to dictate what members of other communities should wear in a school. This is an issue that should have been resolved through understanding, not through rigid rules. If everything is reduced to legal technicalities, it will only create more problems," Kunhalikutty said.

Also Watch:

Call For Tolerance And Understanding

He also criticised the school's press conference on the matter, calling it an example of intolerance. "A hijab is just a small piece of cloth on a child's head, no different from the veil worn by nuns. Unfortunately, a child's education was disrupted because someone feared a headscarf. Such things should not happen in Kerala," he added.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)