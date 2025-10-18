IIT Bombay’s Techfest Launches Flagship Workshops Series For It's 29th Edition

Mumbai, India — Techfest, IIT Bombay, Asia’s largest science and technology festival, proudly announces its exclusive lineup of technical workshops for the 29th edition, scheduled to be held from December 21st – 24st, 2025

Aimed at fostering innovation and hands-on learning, these workshops serve as a vital platform for students, professionals, and technology enthusiasts to gain practical experience with cutting-edge tools and emerging technologies. Curated in collaboration with leading industry experts and academic mentors, the sessions bridge the gap between theoretical learning and real-world application

Exclusive Early Bird registrations are now open for a limited period on a first-come, first-served basis

Participants will gain:

Professional certificates from IIT Bombay

Free access to all Techfest IIT Bombay events

Hands-on experience in AI, Machine Learning, Stock Market, Cybersecurity, IoT, and Robotics Insights from industry experts from Amazon, Google, BSE, and more

📅 21–24 Dec 2025

📍 IIT Bombay Campus

🔗 techfest.org/workshops

For queries or further information, the Techfest team is always ready to assist

Aditya Khandegar

Media and Publicity Manager

Techfest 2025-26

+91 8433683010

adityakhandegar.techfest@gmail.com