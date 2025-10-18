IIT Bombay’s Techfest Launches Flagship Workshops Series For It's 29th Edition

Mumbai, India — Techfest, IIT Bombay, Asia’s largest science and technology festival, proudly announces its exclusive lineup of technical workshops for the 29th edition, scheduled to be held from December 21st – 24st, 2025
Aimed at fostering innovation and hands-on learning, these workshops serve as a vital platform for students, professionals, and technology enthusiasts to gain practical experience with cutting-edge tools and emerging technologies. Curated in collaboration with leading industry experts and academic mentors, the sessions bridge the gap between theoretical learning and real-world application
Exclusive Early Bird registrations are now open for a limited period on a first-come, first-served basis
Participants will gain:
Professional certificates from IIT Bombay
Free access to all Techfest IIT Bombay events
Hands-on experience in AI, Machine Learning, Stock Market, Cybersecurity, IoT, and Robotics Insights from industry experts from Amazon, Google, BSE, and more
📅 21–24 Dec 2025
📍 IIT Bombay Campus
