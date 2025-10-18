 IIT Bombay’s Techfest Launches Flagship Workshops Series For It's 29th Edition
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationIIT Bombay’s Techfest Launches Flagship Workshops Series For It's 29th Edition

IIT Bombay’s Techfest Launches Flagship Workshops Series For It's 29th Edition

Aimed at fostering innovation and hands-on learning, these workshops serve as a vital platform for students, professionals, and technology enthusiasts to gain practical experience with cutting-edge tools and emerging technologies.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, October 18, 2025, 09:10 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai, India — Techfest, IIT Bombay, Asia’s largest science and technology festival, proudly announces its exclusive lineup of technical workshops for the 29th edition, scheduled to be held from December 21st – 24st, 2025

Aimed at fostering innovation and hands-on learning, these workshops serve as a vital platform for students, professionals, and technology enthusiasts to gain practical experience with cutting-edge tools and emerging technologies. Curated in collaboration with leading industry experts and academic mentors, the sessions bridge the gap between theoretical learning and real-world application

Exclusive Early Bird registrations are now open for a limited period on a first-come, first-served basis

Participants will gain:

FPJ Shorts
'During This Moment Of Profound Grief...': BCCI Condoles The Tragic Loss Of 3 Afghanistan Cricketers After Pakistan's Air Strike On Paktika
'During This Moment Of Profound Grief...': BCCI Condoles The Tragic Loss Of 3 Afghanistan Cricketers After Pakistan's Air Strike On Paktika
Mumbai News: Mahalaxmi Temple Beautification Work Resumes; Completion Target Set For March 2026
Mumbai News: Mahalaxmi Temple Beautification Work Resumes; Completion Target Set For March 2026
Rear Admiral Shantanu Jha Takes Command Of Maharashtra Naval Area
Rear Admiral Shantanu Jha Takes Command Of Maharashtra Naval Area
Mumbai Tragedy: Father Booked After 3-Year-Old Daughter Dies Due To Negligence In Grant Road
Mumbai Tragedy: Father Booked After 3-Year-Old Daughter Dies Due To Negligence In Grant Road

Professional certificates from IIT Bombay

Free access to all Techfest IIT Bombay events

Hands-on    experience in  AI, Machine Learning, Stock Market, Cybersecurity, IoT, and Robotics Insights from industry experts from Amazon, Google, BSE, and more

📅 21–24 Dec 2025

📍 IIT Bombay Campus

🔗 techfest.org/workshops

For queries or further information, the Techfest team is always ready to assist

Aditya Khandegar

Media and Publicity Manager

Techfest 2025-26

+91 8433683010          

adityakhandegar.techfest@gmail.com

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IIT Bombay’s Techfest Launches Flagship Workshops Series For It's 29th Edition

IIT Bombay’s Techfest Launches Flagship Workshops Series For It's 29th Edition

ONGC Recruitment 2025: 2623 Apprentice Posts Open, Selection Based On Merit, No Exam

ONGC Recruitment 2025: 2623 Apprentice Posts Open, Selection Based On Merit, No Exam

Kerala News: Kochi Hijab Row Intensifies; Education Minister V Sivankutty Assures ‘On Request’...

Kerala News: Kochi Hijab Row Intensifies; Education Minister V Sivankutty Assures ‘On Request’...

Indian Navy Quiz THINQ–25: 16 School Teams To Compete In Semifinals At INA Ezhimala On November 4

Indian Navy Quiz THINQ–25: 16 School Teams To Compete In Semifinals At INA Ezhimala On November 4

AMMK's T.T.V. Dhinakaran Opposes Tamil Nadu Govt's Move To Convert Aided Colleges Into Private...

AMMK's T.T.V. Dhinakaran Opposes Tamil Nadu Govt's Move To Convert Aided Colleges Into Private...