 ONGC Recruitment 2025: 2623 Apprentice Posts Open, Selection Based On Merit, No Exam
ONGC Recruitment 2025: 2623 Apprentice Posts Open, Selection Based On Merit, No Exam

ONGC has opened applications for 2,623 Apprentice posts across various trades. Candidates can apply online by November 6, 2025, with selection based on merit and no written exam.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Saturday, October 18, 2025, 06:47 PM IST
article-image
ONGC Recruitment 2025 | Official Website

ONGC Recruitment 2025: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) has invited applications for 2623 Apprentice positions in different trades and disciplines. Candidates who are interested may apply online at ongcindia.com, the website of the ONGC, from October 16 to November 6, 2025. The results will be declared on November 26, 2025.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 to 24 years as on November 6, 2025 (DOB between 06.11.2001 and 06.11.2007).

Educational Qualification: Varies as per trade; detailed qualifications may be seen in the official notification.

Domicile Requirement: Candidates should be residents or have obtained their qualifications from eligible districts connected to their chosen work centre.

Reservation: SC/ST/OBC/PwBD reservation according to government guidelines.

Training Duration & Stipend

Training Period: 12 months for all trades.

Monthly Stipend:

Graduate Apprentices (B.A/B.Com/B.Sc/BBA/B.Tech): ₹12,300

Diploma Apprentices (Engineering): ₹10,900

Trade Apprentices (10th/12th): ₹8,200

Trade Apprentices (ITI 1-year): ₹9,600

Trade Apprentices (ITI 2-year): ₹10,560

Selection Process

-Merit is calculated purely on marks in the qualifying exam.

-In the event of a tie, the older candidate will be given preference.

-No canvassing or outside influence permitted; disqualification in case of violation.

-Reservations are provided as per government rules for SC/ST/OBC/PwBD candidates.

Indian Navy Quiz THINQ–25: 16 School Teams To Compete In Semifinals At INA Ezhimala On November 4
article-image

Joining & Declaration of Results

-Shortlisted candidates will be informed through their registered email ID.

-Results will be declared on ongcapprentices.ongc.co.in.

-Candidates need to bring all original documents for verification at the time of joining.

This ONGC recruitment campaign offers direct recruitment to one of India's leading public sector companies without a written examination, thus offering an enticing opportunity for shortlisted graduates, diploma holders, and ITI aspirants.

