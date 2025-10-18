Indian Navy Quiz THINQ–25: 16 School Teams To Compete In Semifinals At INA Ezhimala On November 4

16 school teams from across India qualify for the semifinals of the Indian Navy Quiz THINQ–25 to be held at INA Ezhimala on November 4 | IANS

New Delhi, Oct 18: Four school teams, each from all four zones, will fight it out in the semifinals of Indian Navy Quiz, THINQ–25, at Indian Naval Academy Ezhimala, Kerala, on November 4, a Defence Ministry official said on Saturday.

Out of these 16 teams, eight teams will progress to the Grand Finale scheduled on Nov 5, the official said in a statement.

Zonal Rounds Witness Intense Competition

The Zonal Rounds of the Navy Quiz were held on October 13 and 14. The Zonals saw top teams from all four zones (North, South, East and West) battle for a position in the semifinals.

Schools Qualifying For The Semifinals

The East Zone schools selected for participation in the semi-finals are: PM Shri JNV, Samastipur (Bihar), Shiksha Niketan School, East Singhbhum (Jharkhand), DAV Public School, Bhubaneswar (Odisha) and Santragachi Kedarnath Institution, Howrah (West Bengal).

From the West Zone, the qualifiers are: Cambridge Court High School, Jaipur (Rajasthan); Jayshree Periwal High School, Jaipur (Rajasthan), St Anthony’s Senior Secondary School, Udaipur (Rajasthan) and Subodh Public School, Jaipur (Rajasthan).

From the North Zone, the qualifiers are: Dr Virendra Swarup Education Centre, Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh); Dewan Public School, Meerut (Uttar Pradesh); Spring Dale Senior School, Amritsar (Punjab) and KL International School, Meerut (Uttar Pradesh).

Qualifiers from the South Zone are: Padma Sheshadri Bala Bhavan Senior Secondary School, Chennai (Tamil Nadu); Vidya Mandir Senior Secondary School, Chennai (Tamil Nadu); Sainik School, Kodagu (Karnataka) and Bharathiya Vidya Bhavan, Kannur (Kerala).

Platform For Intellectual Excellence

THINQ-25 offers a stage for intellectual exchange and competition. The qualified participants will get the unique opportunity of visiting state-of-the-art training facilities at INA.

Massive Participation Across India

Till September, as many as 35,470 teams had registered for 'THINQ 2025', a Defence Ministry official said.

Targeted at students from Classes 10 to 12, the quiz is designed to challenge young minds intellectually while offering a unique insight into the life, traditions, and core values of the Indian Navy.

Encouraging The Next Generation

The journey of this quiz competition commenced with the registration process on June 10, evoking keen interest and excitement amongst the students and educational institutions across the country, to be a part of this prestigious event, said the statement.

Rajnath Singh Inspires Young Minds

Earlier last month, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh interacted with students at the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of Navy Children School (NCS), Delhi, and urged them to uphold a strong sense of national pride in all their endeavours.

Addressing the students, the Defence Minister encouraged them to dream with purpose and pursue their goals with sincerity.

He exhorted them to stay humble yet strong and fulfil their duties in whichever capacity with honesty and respect.

Emphasising character development of children in their formative years, the Defence Minister lauded the role of NCS in shaping the character and aspirations of students through discipline, service, and patriotism.

He acknowledged the vital role schools under the Ministry of Defence play in nation-building, emphasising that these institutions are not just centres of learning, but platforms that imbue the next generation with values of leadership, integrity, and responsibility.

During the event, the Defence Ministry was given a brief overview of the NCS’s vision and achievements, with the students sharing their experiences of how the school is playing a central role in their holistic development.

The students also presented handcrafted tokens of respect to the Raksha Mantri, along with a Coffee Table Book and Crest.

