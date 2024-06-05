QS World Univ Rankings 2025: IIT-Bombay Top Amongst Indian Institutes

IIT Bombay | IIT Bombay

Mumbai: Quacquarelli Symonds announced the QS World University Rankings 2025 on June 4. Among the top 150 are IIT Delhi and Bombay. IIT Delhi is now ranked 150th, while IIT Bombay is 118th. Among the Indian institutions, the Indian Institute of Science (Bangalore) comes in third place with a rank of 211. IIT Kharagpur is at 222 and IIT Madras at 227. Featuring more than 1,500 universities spread across 105 higher education systems across the world, this year’s ranking is the biggest yet.

Other Indian universities include the University of Delhi, which is ranked 328th, and IIT Kanpur, which is ranked 263rd. IIT Bombay held the top spot among Indian universities last year as well; it was 149th in the World University Ranking 2024, followed by IIT Delhi at 197, IISc Bangalore at rank 225, and IIT-KGP at rank 271.

IIT Madras, which moved up 58 spots (285th to 227th) this year, is now ranked behind IIT Kharagpur. This time, IIT Madras has surpassed IIT Kanpur, which fell to sixth place this year despite rising from 278th to 263rd last year.

The University of Delhi (DU), which rose 79 spots from 328 to 407 this year, has made one of the largest jumps. DU is now ranked seventh, up from ninth the previous year.

The eighth, ninth, and tenth places, respectively, go to the Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IITR), Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IITG), and Anna University.The only institute to see a drop in rankings from 454 in 2024 to 477 in 2025 is the Indian Institute of Technology Indore (IIT Indore).

Other institutes that made the list include Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Indian Institute of Technology (BHU) Varanasi, Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences, and Savitribai Phule Pune University. In the meantime, Imperial College London is second only to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), which holds the top spot among the world’s top 10.

MIT has taken first place for the past 13 years. Harvard University and Oxford University are ranked third and fourth, respectively. Stanford University is ranked sixth, while Cambridge University has taken the fifth spot. ETH Zurich, NUS, UCL, and Caltech are ranked 7, 8, 9, and 10, in that order.