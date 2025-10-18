JNU Protest Turns Tense: Left-Affiliated Students Allege Police Brutality, 28 Detained In March For FIR Against ABVP; VIDEO

Students clash with police at JNU West Gate during protest demanding FIR against ABVP | X - @cpimlliberation

New Delhi, Oct 18: A protest by Left-affiliated student groups at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) demanding registration of an FIR against ABVP on allegations of violence turned tense on Saturday evening, with the organisations accusing Delhi Police of "brutal assault" while the police claimed the protesters broke barricades and injured personnel.

#WATCH | JNUSU president Nitish Kumar says, "...When GBM (General Body Meeting) began over JNUSU elections, counsellor Rajat was beaten up by ABVP goons. We resisted to ensure that things go on peacefully. But it didn't happen, and we adjourned the meeting at 6 am. As soon as we… https://t.co/PLEcQM0LV6 pic.twitter.com/yvPIqqPWkA — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2025

AISA Alleges Assault on Students

The All India Students' Association (AISA) said that JNUSU president Nitish Kumar and several students were "brutally beaten up" and detained by police at the JNU West Gate when they attempted to march to the Vasant Kunj police station.

"JNUSU president and other students were brutalised by Delhi Police while demanding FIR against ABVP's violence across School GBMs," AISA said in a statement.

Strongly condemn the brutal assault on the JNUSU President and other students by Delhi Police at JNU’s West Gate. Students peacefully marching to Vasant Kunj Police Station to lodge an FIR against ABVP’s violence were met with police repression instead of justice.



Immediately… pic.twitter.com/8wUlZ41ZNb — CPIML Liberation (@cpimlliberation) October 18, 2025

SFI Claims Police Manhandled Female Students

The Students' Federation of India (SFI) also alleged that the police "pulled female students by their hair and manhandled them, including by male personnel." It said SPS councillor Abhishek was "brutally beaten" and taken to hospital.

#WATCH | Delhi: Students stage a demonstration at JNU following a scuffle with the Police.



Earlier this evening, 70-80 students had gathered at the West Gate of JNU. Police barricades were placed to restrict their movement towards Nelson Mandela Marg. Police say that despite… pic.twitter.com/gODw6jgbzK — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2025

Police Deny Allegations, Cite Student Misconduct

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Amit Goel denied the allegations, saying around 70-80 students, including women, gathered at the JNU West Gate around 6 pm and "broke police barricades, manhandled personnel, and obstructed traffic" on Nelson Mandela Marg.

#WATCH | Delhi: 28 students, including JNUSU president Nitish Kumar, vice president Manisha, and general secretary Munteha Fatima, detained and brought to Kapashera Police Station following a scuffle with the Police earlier this evening.



Earlier in the evening, 70-80 students… pic.twitter.com/2IcHH0qEkx — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2025

"A total of 28 students, including JNUSU office bearers, were detained to prevent any untoward incident," Goel said, adding that six police personnel were injured.

Also Watch:

Background of the Protest

Earlier, posters circulated by Left-affiliated groups had called for a "social march for social justice" to the Vasant Kunj police station, questioning why no FIR had been filed yet against ABVP members accused of attacking Left-affiliated students.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)