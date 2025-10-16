Tensions Rise At JNU: AISA-ABVP Clash After Controversial ‘UP-Bihar’ Remarks During Meeting, Students Injured; Video Goes Viral

Students clash at JNU during a GBM | Image: X

On Wednesday, a violent clash broke out at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) during a general body meeting (GBM) at the School of Social Sciences, leaving several students injured. The confrontation involved members of AISA (All India Students’ Association) and ABVP (Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad), with both sides blaming each other for the incident.

AISA Alleges ABVP Hooliganism

According to the NDTV report, the left-wing AISA accused ABVP members of disrupting the GBM, heckling counsellors, and physically assaulting students. According to an AISA statement, ABVP workers grabbed a female student by her throat and beat several others, creating chaos in the meeting hall.

"When students began to question, they began beating students who were present in the GBM. They grabbed a woman student by her throat and beat several others, resulting in serious injuries," said an AISA statement, as reported by NDTV.

AISA claimed that the ABVP acted violently due to fear of losing in the upcoming JNUSU elections, asserting that the attack was intended to intimidate students and disrupt the electoral process. They also alleged that JNUSU president and AISA leader Nitish Kumar was gheraoed for over an hour during the incident, as per the reports.

ABVP Blames Left-Wing Provocation

According to the reports, the ABVP denied the allegations and claimed that the violence was triggered by a controversial remark by a left-wing counsellor, who reportedly stated that students from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, including ABVP members, do not deserve to be in JNU.

"Late night, a counselor affiliated with a left-wing group made a highly objectionable remark, saying, "People from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, and students of ABVP, do not deserve to be in JNU - they should be thrown out of the campus," said an ABVP statement, as reported by NDTV.

ABVP alleged that when students protested the statement, left-wing students attacked them, escalating the situation. They further accused JNUSU president Nitish Kumar of allowing the GBM to continue amid chaos and allegedly calling associates to attack ABVP students.

JNUSU President @nitishkumaraisa held hostage by ABVP goons in JNU.

ABVP from last night has attacked students for participating in school GBM's that are being held for conducting JNUSU election. Look at the threats they are issuing. @DelhiPolice despite being is doing nothing. pic.twitter.com/LlVM1XKSwE — N Sai Balaji | ఎన్ సాయి బాలాజీ (@nsaibalaji) October 16, 2025

“Between 4 and 5 p.m. yesterday, during the GBM (General Body Meeting) held as part of the JNU elections in each school, it was reported that during a discussion, a councillor made some remarks. The BJP’s student organisation objected to those remarks, saying they were unacceptable and demanded an apology....,” JNU student Pankaj said, as reported by IANS.

Delhi: On the clash between two student groups, JNU student Pankaj says, “Between 4 and 5 p.m. yesterday, during the GBM (General Body Meeting) held as part of the JNU elections in each school, it was reported that during a discussion, a councillor made some remarks. The BJP’s… pic.twitter.com/61Gno40smR — IANS (@ians_india) October 16, 2025

Tensions Ahead of JNUSU Elections

The JNUSU elections for 2025-26 are expected to take place in the first week of November, with preparations now in their final stages.

The GBMs are part of the preparations for the upcoming JNUSU elections, where AISA currently holds three of the four central panel positions, and ABVP holds one.

The incident has left several students injured and created a tense atmosphere on campus, prompting calls for calm and strict measures to prevent further escalation ahead of the elections.

The JNU administration has condemned the violence and is reportedly set to conduct an internal review of the incident. Meanwhile, a team from the Delhi Police is present on campus, engaging with students to diffuse tensions. Several photos and videos capturing the clash have surfaced online, quickly going viral on social media.