 ICSI CSEET 2026: Registration Starts For January Session; Know Exam Date, Eligibility & Fee Details
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationICSI CSEET 2026: Registration Starts For January Session; Know Exam Date, Eligibility & Fee Details

ICSI CSEET 2026: Registration Starts For January Session; Know Exam Date, Eligibility & Fee Details

ICSI CSEET January 2026 Registration: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has opened registrations for the CSEET January 2026 session. Interested candidates can apply online at smash.icsi.edu until December 15, 2025, while the exam is scheduled for January 10, 2026.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Thursday, October 16, 2025, 04:09 PM IST
article-image
ICSI CSEET January 2026 Registration | Official Website

ICSI CSEET January 2026 Registration: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has started registration for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) January 2026. The test will be conducted on January 10, 2026, and registrations are available on the official website at smash.icsi.edu. The last date for registration will be December 15, 2025.

Registration Details and Fee

Candidates can register online by paying the ₹2,000 application fee via the official ICSI website. On successful payment, candidates will receive an acknowledgement through email and SMS on their registered credentials.

Who Can Apply

FPJ Shorts
India Sees 94% Rise In Child Sexual Offence Cases Under POCSO Between 2017 & 2022
India Sees 94% Rise In Child Sexual Offence Cases Under POCSO Between 2017 & 2022
Delhi: Union Minister JP Nadda Meets Former UK PM Rishi Sunak Under 'Know BJP' Initiative
Delhi: Union Minister JP Nadda Meets Former UK PM Rishi Sunak Under 'Know BJP' Initiative
Infosys Q2 Net Profit Rises 13.2% To ₹7,364 Crore; Revenue Up 8.6%, Interim Dividend ₹23 per Share
Infosys Q2 Net Profit Rises 13.2% To ₹7,364 Crore; Revenue Up 8.6%, Interim Dividend ₹23 per Share
Wipro's Q2 Profit Dips 2.5% Sequentially To ₹3,246 Crore; Revenue Rises Marginally
Wipro's Q2 Profit Dips 2.5% Sequentially To ₹3,246 Crore; Revenue Rises Marginally

According to the eligibility criteria of ICSI, students who passed or are appearing for their Class 12 examinations can apply. Students pursuing an undergraduate course are also eligible to sit for the entrance test. Virtual classes and study materials of CSEET will be provided free of cost to registered candidates for their preparation.

Documents Required

Candidates must provide scanned copies of the following documents during registration:

-Recent passport-size photo and signature

-Class 10 certificate (as a document of date of birth)

-Identity document – Aadhaar, passport, voter ID, PAN, driving license, or ration card

-Class 12 mark sheet, certificate, or admit card (if appearing)

Previous Session Update

The institute recently closed the registration for the CSEET November 2025 session on October 16, 2025. That exam will be held on November 8, 2025.

The CSEET is a stepping stone for prospective company secretaries, testing the skills of applicants in business communication, legal aptitude, and commercial and economic knowledge.

Read Also
'Work Needed On Ground, Not Just On Paper': Rajasthan HC Slams State Govt Over Dilapidated Schools
article-image

CSEET January 2026 Exam: Here's How To Register

Step 1: Go to the official website-- smash.icsi.edu

Step 2: Click on the link CSEET registration on the homepage

Step 3: Now, candidates must read the guidelines and fill out the required details

Step 4: Upload the documents and pay the application fees

Note: Download the CSEET January 2026 Exam confirmation page and take a printout for future reference.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

BSF Constable GD Recruitment 2025 Under Sports Quota Begins At rectt.bsf.gov.in; Check Eligibility...

BSF Constable GD Recruitment 2025 Under Sports Quota Begins At rectt.bsf.gov.in; Check Eligibility...

India Sees 94% Rise In Child Sexual Offence Cases Under POCSO Between 2017 & 2022

India Sees 94% Rise In Child Sexual Offence Cases Under POCSO Between 2017 & 2022

MPPSC Releases SET 2025 Notification Out: Registration Begins October 25; Check Dates, Eligibility,...

MPPSC Releases SET 2025 Notification Out: Registration Begins October 25; Check Dates, Eligibility,...

NIFT Mumbai Confers Degrees On 341 Students At Convocation 2025 Ceremony

NIFT Mumbai Confers Degrees On 341 Students At Convocation 2025 Ceremony

RPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2025: Application Process For 574 Positions Ends Soon; Check...

RPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2025: Application Process For 574 Positions Ends Soon; Check...