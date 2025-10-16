ICSI CSEET 2026: Registration Starts For January Session; Know Exam Date, Eligibility & Fee Details

ICSI CSEET January 2026 Registration | Official Website

ICSI CSEET January 2026 Registration: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has started registration for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) January 2026. The test will be conducted on January 10, 2026, and registrations are available on the official website at smash.icsi.edu. The last date for registration will be December 15, 2025.

Registration Details and Fee

Candidates can register online by paying the ₹2,000 application fee via the official ICSI website. On successful payment, candidates will receive an acknowledgement through email and SMS on their registered credentials.

Who Can Apply

According to the eligibility criteria of ICSI, students who passed or are appearing for their Class 12 examinations can apply. Students pursuing an undergraduate course are also eligible to sit for the entrance test. Virtual classes and study materials of CSEET will be provided free of cost to registered candidates for their preparation.

Documents Required

Candidates must provide scanned copies of the following documents during registration:

-Recent passport-size photo and signature

-Class 10 certificate (as a document of date of birth)

-Identity document – Aadhaar, passport, voter ID, PAN, driving license, or ration card

-Class 12 mark sheet, certificate, or admit card (if appearing)

Previous Session Update

The institute recently closed the registration for the CSEET November 2025 session on October 16, 2025. That exam will be held on November 8, 2025.

The CSEET is a stepping stone for prospective company secretaries, testing the skills of applicants in business communication, legal aptitude, and commercial and economic knowledge.

CSEET January 2026 Exam: Here's How To Register

Step 1: Go to the official website-- smash.icsi.edu

Step 2: Click on the link CSEET registration on the homepage

Step 3: Now, candidates must read the guidelines and fill out the required details

Step 4: Upload the documents and pay the application fees

Note: Download the CSEET January 2026 Exam confirmation page and take a printout for future reference.