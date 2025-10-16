UPSSSC Junior Analyst DV Schedule 2025 Released; Details Here

UPSSSC Junior Analyst DV Schedule 2025 | Canva

UPSSSC Junior Analyst DV Schedule 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has announced the Junior Analyst (Food) Examination 2024 document verification timetable. According to the notification, the interview/document verification will take place between October 30 and November 7, 2025, in two shifts at 10 a.m. and 1.30 p.m.

A total of 1,680 applicants have been selected to participate, which will be held at the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission Office, located at Pickup Bhawan, Third Floor, Gomtinagar, Lucknow.

All candidates shortlisted for Document Verification (DV) must ensure that all their educational qualifications, reservation certificates, and age relaxation documents are thoroughly verified against their original certificates before the verification process.

UPSSSC Junior Analyst DV Schedule 2025: Documents required

As per the notice, candidates appearing for the DV must bring:

1. All original mark sheets and certificates related to the advertised qualification

2. Original reservation and age relaxation certificates along with photocopies

3. Two recent passport-size colour photographs

4. Printed copies of the downloaded DV letter and four forms, duly filled

Note: They must report on the scheduled date and time for verification. Additionally, candidates must carry an original photo ID (Aadhaar card or equivalent) and its self-attested photocopy at the time of verification.

According to the official notice, "Candidates are further informed that if, for any valid reason, a candidate is unable to appear on the scheduled date, they must inform the commission in writing by 11:00 AM on 07.11.2025. With due approval, such candidates may be allowed to appear in the second shift (1:30 PM) on 07.11.2025."

UPSSSC Junior Analyst DV Schedule 2025: Call letters

Aspirants can obtain the document verification call letter from the official website, upsssc.gov.in. The recruitment effort intends to fill 417 Junior Analyst (Food) positions.