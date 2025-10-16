RPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2025: Application Process For 574 Positions Ends Soon; Check Details Here

RPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2025 | rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

RPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2025: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) will shortly end the online application window for the positions of Assistant Professor (College Education) Exam- 2025. Qualified applicants can apply for the positions on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in until October 19, 2025.

RPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2025: Important dates

1. Notification release date: 19th September

2. Start of application process: 20th September

3. Last date to apply: 19th October

4. Exam date: 1st December to 24th December

RPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

This recruitment aims to fill 574 positions. The subject-wise breakup is:

1. Hindi: 58

2. English: 21

3. Sanskrit: 26

4. Urdu: 08

5. Persian: 01

6. Botany: 42

7. Chemistry: 55

8. Maths: 24

9. Physics: 11

10. Zoology: 38

11. A.B.S.T.: 17

12. E.A.F.M: 08

13. Economics: 23

14. Statistics: 01

15. Business Administration: 10

16. Geography: 60

17. Law: 10

18. History: 31

19. Home Science: 12

20. Sociology: 24

21. Philosophy: 07

22. Political Science: 52

23. Public Administration: 06

24. Psychology: 07

25. Garment Production and Export Management: 01

26. Drawing and painting: 08

27. Textile Dyeing and Painting: 02

28. Music (Vocal): 06

29. Music Instrument: 04

30. Dance: 01

Read the official notification here

RPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2025: Application fees

Applicants from the General/Unreserved categories must pay an examination fee of Rs 600, while SC/ST/OBC/PwBD and other reserved category aspirants must pay Rs 400 when applying.

Direct link to apply

RPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2025: Selection process

The selection process consists of three stages: a written exam (offline/online), an interview and document verification.

RPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2025: Exam pattern

Paper 1 and Paper 2 are related to the subject of the post, each carrying 75 marks with a duration of 3 hours. Paper 3, covering General Studies of Rajasthan, carries 50 marks and has a duration of 2 hours. The written examination totals 200 marks with a combined duration of 8 hours. Candidates who clear the written exam will be called for an interview carrying 24 marks. To qualify, candidates must score at least 36% in each written paper and 40% overall.