RPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2025: Application Process For 574 Positions Ends Soon; Check Details Here

RPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2025: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) will shortly end the online application window for the positions of Assistant Professor (College Education) Exam- 2025. Qualified applicants can apply for the positions on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in until October 19, 2025.
RPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2025: Important dates
1. Notification release date: 19th September
2. Start of application process: 20th September
3. Last date to apply: 19th October
4. Exam date: 1st December to 24th December
RPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details
This recruitment aims to fill 574 positions. The subject-wise breakup is:
1. Hindi: 58
2. English: 21
3. Sanskrit: 26
4. Urdu: 08
5. Persian: 01
6. Botany: 42
7. Chemistry: 55
8. Maths: 24
9. Physics: 11
10. Zoology: 38
11. A.B.S.T.: 17
12. E.A.F.M: 08
13. Economics: 23
14. Statistics: 01
15. Business Administration: 10
16. Geography: 60
17. Law: 10
18. History: 31
19. Home Science: 12
20. Sociology: 24
21. Philosophy: 07
22. Political Science: 52
23. Public Administration: 06
24. Psychology: 07
25. Garment Production and Export Management: 01
26. Drawing and painting: 08
27. Textile Dyeing and Painting: 02
28. Music (Vocal): 06
29. Music Instrument: 04
30. Dance: 01
Read the official notification here
RPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2025: Application fees
Applicants from the General/Unreserved categories must pay an examination fee of Rs 600, while SC/ST/OBC/PwBD and other reserved category aspirants must pay Rs 400 when applying.
RPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2025: Selection process
The selection process consists of three stages: a written exam (offline/online), an interview and document verification.
RPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2025: Exam pattern
Paper 1 and Paper 2 are related to the subject of the post, each carrying 75 marks with a duration of 3 hours. Paper 3, covering General Studies of Rajasthan, carries 50 marks and has a duration of 2 hours. The written examination totals 200 marks with a combined duration of 8 hours. Candidates who clear the written exam will be called for an interview carrying 24 marks. To qualify, candidates must score at least 36% in each written paper and 40% overall.