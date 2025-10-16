UPSC ESE Recruitment 2026: Registration Window Closes Today; Check Selection Process Here

UPSC ESE Recruitment 2026 | upsc.gov.in

UPSC ESE Recruitment 2026: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will close the application process for the Engineering Services Examination 2026 today, October 16, 2025. Candidates can apply on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

According to the announcement, the Preliminary/Stage-I Examination will be held on February 8, 2026. Applicants should arrive at the exam centre at least 30 minutes before the start of the exam. The recruitment effort intends to fill 474 openings.

UPSC ESE Recruitment 2026: Eligibility criteria

The eligibility criteria are as follows:

a. Educational qualification: Those applying for the examination should have received a degree in Engineering from a University incorporated by an Act of the Central or State Legislature in India, or other Educational Institutions established by an Act of Parliament or declared to be deemed as Universities under Section 3 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956.

Read the official notification here

b. Age limit: The applicant for this examination must be at least 21 years old and not yet 30 years old by January 1, 2026, i.e., born between January 2, 1996 and January 1, 2005.

UPSC ESE Recruitment 2026: How to apply?

To register for this recruitment, candidates need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the ESE 2026 registration link, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, candidates need to register themselves and then proceed with the application process.

Step 4: Next, fill out the form, make the payment of the fee, and upload the documents.

Step 5: Submit the form after reviewing it carefully.

Step 6: Download the form and take a printout for future reference.

Direct link to apply

UPSC ESE Recruitment 2026: Application fees

The application fee must be submitted online through internet banking, credit card, debit card, UPI, or other digital payment methods. The fee varies by category: candidates in the General, OBC, or EWS categories are required to pay ₹200, while candidates belonging to SC, ST, PwBD, female, or ex-service categories are exempted from paying any application fee.

UPSC ESE Recruitment 2026: Selection process

The selection procedure includes a Stage 1 preliminary test, which is administered in an objective format and serves as a screening test for the main examination (Stage 2). The mains are conducted as written exams. The Personality Test is the final step applicants must take to be considered for the positions. Negative marks are permitted in objective-type papers, and the main score will be used as the sole basis for creating the merit list.