UPSC CDS 1 2026 Applications End Tomorrow At 6 PM On upsconline.nic.in; Apply Now

UPSC CDS 1 2026: The Union Public Service Commission will close Combined Defence Services 1 applications until tomorrow, December 30, 2025. Candidates must apply for CDS 1 by 6 PM if they plan to enrol in IMA, the Indian Naval Academy, the Air Force Academy, or the Officers Training Academy. To complete the CDS 1 application form 2026, they must go to the official website, upsconline.nic.in.
UPSC CDS 1 2026: Important dates
Online Application Start Date: 10 December 2025
Online Application Last Date: 30 December 2025
Last Date for Fee Payment: 30 December 2025
CDS 1 2026 Exam Date: 12 April 2026
Admit Card Release: Before the exam
UPSC CDS 1 2026: Application fees
General / OBC / Male Candidates: INR 200
SC / ST / PWD / Female Candidates: Exempted (No Fee)
Payment Mode: Online through official portal
Deadline: On or before the last date of application submission (30 December 2025)
UPSC CDS 1 2026 Notification Out: Steps to apply
Step 1: Visit the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in.
Step 2: Choose "CDS 1 2026 Registration."
Step 3: Enter the required details in Part 1 registration.
Step 4: Fill out Part 2 with the exam location, cost, and supporting documentation.
Step 5: After completing the form, download the confirmation page.
UPSC CDS 1 2026 Notification Out: Exam pattern
For IMA, INA & AFA
English: 100 marks | 2 hours | 120 questions
General Knowledge (GK): 100 marks | 2 hours | 120 questions
Elementary Mathematics: 100 marks | 2 hours | 100 questions
Negative Marking: 1/3rd per wrong answer
Mode: Offline (Pen & Paper)
Language: Hindi / English options available
For OTA
English: 100 marks | 2 hours | 100 questions
General Knowledge (GK): 100 marks | 2 hours | 100 questions
Total Marks: 200
Mode: Offline
Language: Hindi / English options available