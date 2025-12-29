UPSC CDS 1 2026 Applications End Tomorrow At 6 PM On upsconline.nic.in; Apply Now

UPSC CDS 1 2026: The Union Public Service Commission will close Combined Defence Services 1 applications until tomorrow, December 30, 2025. Candidates must apply for CDS 1 by 6 PM if they plan to enrol in IMA, the Indian Naval Academy, the Air Force Academy, or the Officers Training Academy. To complete the CDS 1 application form 2026, they must go to the official website, upsconline.nic.in.

UPSC CDS 1 2026: Important dates

Online Application Start Date: 10 December 2025

Online Application Last Date: 30 December 2025

Last Date for Fee Payment: 30 December 2025

CDS 1 2026 Exam Date: 12 April 2026

Admit Card Release: Before the exam

UPSC CDS 1 2026: Application fees

General / OBC / Male Candidates: INR 200

SC / ST / PWD / Female Candidates: Exempted (No Fee)

Payment Mode: Online through official portal

Deadline: On or before the last date of application submission (30 December 2025)

UPSC CDS 1 2026 Notification Out: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Choose "CDS 1 2026 Registration."

Step 3: Enter the required details in Part 1 registration.

Step 4: Fill out Part 2 with the exam location, cost, and supporting documentation.

Step 5: After completing the form, download the confirmation page.

UPSC CDS 1 2026 Notification Out: Exam pattern

For IMA, INA & AFA

English: 100 marks | 2 hours | 120 questions

General Knowledge (GK): 100 marks | 2 hours | 120 questions

Elementary Mathematics: 100 marks | 2 hours | 100 questions

Negative Marking: 1/3rd per wrong answer

Mode: Offline (Pen & Paper)

Language: Hindi / English options available

For OTA

English: 100 marks | 2 hours | 100 questions

General Knowledge (GK): 100 marks | 2 hours | 100 questions

Total Marks: 200

Mode: Offline

Language: Hindi / English options available