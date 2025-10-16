Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Devendra Fadnavis Grace SSPU Pune’s 6th Convocation, Honouring Skill And Innovation

SSPU’s 6th Convocation | X

The Symbiosis Skills & Professional University (SSPU), Pune, welcomed its 6th Convocation Ceremony, a historic day for 755 graduating students. The ceremony was honoured by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh as the Chief Guest and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis as the Guest of Honour.

🔸CM Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister Rajnath Singh at the 6th Convocation Ceremony and the inauguration of the School of Defence & Aerospace Technology of Symbiosis Skills & Professional University, Pune.

Minister Chandrakant Patil, Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha, MoS Madhuri… pic.twitter.com/yMF8rYIIxp — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) October 16, 2025

CMO Maharasthra shared the photos from the ceremony and wrote, "A group photo of CM Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister Rajnath Singh along with Minister Chandrakant Patil, Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha, MoS Madhuri Misal, Founder and Chancellor of Symbiosis International University, Padma Bhushan Dr S. B. Mujumdar and members of the managing committee, governing body, board of management, academic council, awardee students, and girls studying in the skill training programme of Symbiosis Skills & Professional University, Pune."

📸Group Photo!

A group photo of CM Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister Rajnath Singh along with Minister Chandrakant Patil, Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha, MoS Madhuri Misal, Founder and Chancellor of Symbiosis International University, Padma Bhushan Dr S. B. Mujumdar and… pic.twitter.com/GnQ3zEiu7n — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) October 16, 2025

The ceremony is more than a ceremonial milestone — it's a recognition of skill, grit, and the culture of innovation. SSPU's focus on learning through doing has made it a centre of skill-based education, where students graduate as job-fit professionals. With the visionary guidance of Dr. S. B. Mujumdar and Dr. Swati Mujumdar, SSPU continues to redefine employability in India.

Adding to the fervour, SSPU has introduced the School of Defence & Aerospace Technology (B.Tech) — an innovative endeavour aligning education with India's defence and aerospace ambitions.

Speaking at the Convocation ceremony of Symbiosis Skills and Professional University in Pune. https://t.co/V46DbmOaR5 — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) October 16, 2025

CM Devendra Fadnavis at the unveiling of stone plaque of the 'School of Defence and Aerospace Technology' at Symbiosis Skills and Professional University, Pune at the hands of Union Minister Rajnath Singh.



मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस यांच्या प्रमुख उपस्थितीत, केंद्रीय मंत्री… pic.twitter.com/CEwS5tNmfl — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) October 16, 2025

For the graduating students, this day is not only an academic triumph but the start of a journey towards building a competent, independent India. As the caps rise, they will not only take with them dreams realised but also the hope of a brighter national horizon.

#LIVE | CM Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister Rajnath Singh at the 6th Convocation Ceremony of Symbiosis Skills & Professional University, Pune & the launch of the School of Defence & Aerospace Technology@Dev_Fadnavis @rajnathsingh #Maharashtra https://t.co/9HLWbVQES6 — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) October 16, 2025

Traffic restrictions

Before the Defence Minister's visit, Pimpri-Chinchwad traffic police released a traffic advisory, indicating a number of route modifications. Motorists driving from Mulshi to Bavdhan and Pashan through Viva Circle were prohibited from taking the route and rerouted through the NCC Office, Bhugaon, Kothrud, and True Value Underpass. Similarly, motorists travelling from the Chandani Chowk–Satara lane service road to Bavdhan and Pashan through Viva Chowk were rerouted through Kothrud or the DIY showroom road.