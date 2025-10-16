NIFT Mumbai Holds Convocation 2025, Inaugurates New Academic Complex At Kharghar Campus

NIFT Mumbai celebrates Convocation 2025 and inaugurates new academic complex at Kharghar campus | File Photo

The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), Mumbai, celebrated its Convocation Ceremony 2025 at its Kharghar campus. The occasion coincided with the completion of four decades of NIFT’ in fashion education, design innovation, and technological advancement.

New Academic Complex Inaugurated At Kharghar Campus

On this occasion, NIFT Mumbai also inaugurated its newly constructed academic complex at Plot No. 20, Sector 4, Kharghar. The new facility, spread across 8,352.12 sq. m, comprises Academic Buildings I, II, and III, along with a Multi-Purpose Hall and a 500-seat auditorium, further enhancing the institute’s academic infrastructure.

New Infrastructure at NIFT Mumbai inaugurated by Minister of State for Textiles and External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita (@PmargheritaBJP)



Leaders And Alumni Grace The Ceremony

Pabitra Margherita, Minister of State for External Affairs and Textiles, Government of India, was the Chief Guest, and Manjula Tiwari, CEO, Cover Story Clothing Ltd., and NIFT alumna, was the Guest of Honour.

341 Students Conferred Degrees

A total of 341 students, including 312 from NIFT Mumbai and 29 from NIFT Daman, were conferred undergraduate and postgraduate degrees. During the ceremony, doctoral degrees were also conferred upon Dr. Susmita Das, Associate Professor, NIFT Mumbai, and Dr. Amisha Mehta, Associate Professor, NIFT Gandhinagar, in recognition of their academic excellence and research contributions.

Academic Report Highlights Growth And Collaboration

Khushal Jangid, Director NIFT Mumbai, and Dr. Brijesh Deore, Director NIFT Daman, presented the 2024–25 Academic Report, showcasing significant growth in education, research, and industry collaboration.

Student Achievements And Industry Engagement

The year featured events such as Homecoming@NIFT, Craft Bazaar, and the Graduation Showcase 2025, highlighting the creativity and innovation of students while strengthening strong industry engagement.

Innovation And Sustainability Take Centre Stage

Students actively participated in live industry projects, internships, and international exchange programs, earning awards and recognition at national and global platforms. Initiatives including the Smart Wearable Systems Incubator, Technical Textiles facility, and craft cluster collaborations strengthened innovation while supporting artisans and local communities.

Faculty Excellence And Green Initiatives

Faculty achievements during the year included Ph.D. research, publications, and participation in national and international conferences, further enhancing academic excellence. The institutes also prioritized sustainability, implementing green initiatives such as solar energy adoption, and rainwater harvesting.

NIFT DG Urges Graduates To Lead With Purpose

In her welcome address, Tanu Kashyap, IAS, Director General, NIFT, sought from the graduating students to approach their careers with consciousness, creativity, and a deep sense of responsibility. She emphasized that design transcends products, it shapes culture, influences lifestyles, and touches lives.

Highlighting the importance of values, human connection, and integrity, she urged students to align their success with purpose and awareness. She encouraged the graduates to stay conscious, connected, and creative, carrying forward the NIFT legacy as ambassadors of innovation and ethical design.

Guest Of Honour Inspires Students To Dream Fearlessly

The Guest of Honor, Tiwari, spoke about the rapidly evolving world shaped by AI and technology, encouraging students to align imagination with intelligence, data with tradition, and technology with human values. Stressing the importance of purpose, she urged graduates to recognize India’s growing global presence and contribute meaningfully to the future of design, industry, and culture.

Emphasizing bold thinking and fearless action, she reminded them that progress begins with those who dare to think differently, concluding on an empowering note: “The runway is yours.”

Minister Encourages Graduates To Dream Big

Minister Margherita, urged the graduates to dream big, keep learning, work hard, and face challenges with courage, reminding them that these values will guide them throughout their journey as innovators, creators, and change-makers.

Outstanding Students And Faculty Felicitated

The event progressed with the Convocation Oath followed by the presentation of awards, including the Extraordinary Service Award, Student of the Year Award, Best Academic Award, Meritorious Student Award, Most Innovative and Creative Design Collection Award, Most commercial viable project, and Best Graduation Project Award, honouring outstanding academic and creative achievements.

In addition to the institutional awards, several special honours were presented to recognize exceptional talent and creativity among the graduates. The Persis Khambatta Award was conferred for excellence in accomplishment, scholarship, and character, while the Meher Castelino Award acknowledged innovative garment construction that sets new trends. The Usha International Award recognized outstanding garment construction, and the Best Use of Traditional Skills in Contemporary Styling Award.

