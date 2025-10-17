Nagpada Police Register FIR After Violent Clash At Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation Meeting In Mumbai Central | File Pic (Representative Image)

Following a violent altercation during a scheduled monthly review meeting of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) Co-operative Bank at Mumbai Central, the Nagpada police have officially registered an FIR against several individuals, including directors of the bank.

According to the police, the incident, which occurred on October 15 inside the MSRTC auditorium, saw chaos erupt as a group of non-board members allegedly stormed the meeting room, hurled abuses, and physically assaulted nine serving directors present at the venue. The clash has been described as a result of deepening tensions and ongoing allegations of corruption and mismanagement within the bank’s administration.

As per the FIR, the complaint, lodged by Dhiraj Suresh Tiwari, 40, a bus depot mechanic from the Amravati bus depot and one of the complainant directors, the meeting was scheduled to be held on October 15 at 11:00 AM, following instructions circulated via a WhatsApp group by the bank’s board of directors. However, the complainants allege that no formal agenda or meeting minutes were provided in advance, which is a violation of the bank’s governance norms.

The directors claim that, following protocol, they reached out to the bank's administrative president and vice-president, who advised them to attend the meeting and either endorse or oppose any decisions officially, recording their presence accordingly.

Accordingly, all nine directors arrived at the bank's conference hall on time. However, by 11:30 AM, the authorized board members who were supposed to conduct the meeting were still absent. During this time, the complainants observed individuals not affiliated with the board loitering outside the hall, prompting them to alert ST Corporation’s security officials about potential security threats.

The meeting eventually began at 11:45 AM, allegedly under the unauthorized supervision of acting director Anil Bhosale, who announced that the bank’s president and vice-president would not be attending. Sanjay Ghadge was then proposed as the acting chairperson by Manoj Mudliyar and seconded by Surendra Uke.

Suddenly, the meeting descended into chaos. A group of individuals — reportedly four women and five men — forcefully entered the hall shouting slogans like “Mara Mara” (meaning "Hit them!"), and allegedly began assaulting the directors.

According to the complaint, amokng the intruders were Sangita Kalambe, Aba Nalkar, Muir Jagtap, Amol Ladi, and others. The attackers reportedly abused and physically assaulted several directors, including punching and kicking them. One of the accused, Sanjay Ghadge — who was already seated inside as a director — allegedly threw a glass paperweight at Dhiraj Tiwari, causing injuries to his shoulder.

In the midst of the commotion, Sangita Kalambe is accused of snatching and throwing the phone of another director, Manoj Dhakate, who was recording the incident. Tiwari also reported that a gold chain weighing two tolas (approximately 20 grams) that he was wearing went missing during the scuffle.

The violence allegedly continued even after the directors managed to escape the hall. In full view of security personnel, Amol Ladi, reportedly under the influence of alcohol, and Sangita Kalambe allegedly assaulted another director, Anil Bankar.

The complainants have alleged that the assault was premeditated and orchestrated as an act of vengeance by those involved in mismanagement and corruption within the bank, following repeated complaints made by them to higher authorities.

The Nagpada police have registered an FIR against the accused — Sangita Kalambe, Aba Nalkar, Muir Jagtap, Amol Ladi, Manoj Mudliyar, Sanjay Ghadge, Sandhya Dahiphale, Shrihari Kale, Surendra Uke, and Atul Sitaprao — under various sections of the Bharatiy Nyay Sanhita (BNS) Act.

Further investigation is underway.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/