Mumbai News: MMRDA To Plant 4,175 Trees Along Chedda Nagar–Anand Nagar Flyover Project, Preserving Green Cover

MMRDA To Plant 4,175 Trees Along Chedda Nagar–Anand Nagar Flyover Project, Preserving Green Cover

Mumbai: In a strong push toward sustainable urban development, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has announced the plantation of 4,175 new trees under the Chedda Nagar to Anand Nagar flyover project.

The initiative highlights the authority’s commitment to preserving Mumbai’s green legacy while building state-of-the-art infrastructure for the city.

Eco-Friendly Design Adjustments

As part of the project, MMRDA has prioritized environmentally conscious planning. "Notably, in the Vikroli to Ghatkopar stretch, the flyover’s design has been altered to conserve 127 existing Pink Trumpet trees — a visually striking and ecologically valuable species. This redesign aims to minimize environmental disruption and retain the city's existing green cover" said an official.

Collaboration for Sustainability

In collaboration with the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM/@mybmc) and the Tree Authority, MMRDA is working to strike a balance between infrastructure growth and environmental preservation.

Commitment to Responsible Development

Officials reiterated that sustainability and eco-friendliness remain central to the planning and execution of all major projects in the region, reflecting the city’s broader vision for responsible development.

