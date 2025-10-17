Mumbai Crime: Ghatkopar Jewellery Shop Robbery Foiled; 2 College Students Arrested, Accomplice On Run

Two college students arrested in Ghatkopar jewellery robbery; third accomplice still absconding | Representative Image

Mumbai: In a dramatic turn of events, a robbery attempt at a jewellery store in Ghatkopar led to the arrest of two college students, while their third accomplice remains absconding. The trio, all close friends, had carefully planned the heist, but left behind a bag that ultimately helped the police crack the case.

Accused Identified As B.Com Students

The Ghatkopar police have arrested Tanish Sushil Bhaisade,20, a resident of Kurla, and Suraj Jagdish Yadav,20, from Kopri in Thane. Both are B.Com students at a local college in Ghatkopar. Their third accomplice, Chandrakiran Yadav,20, who resides in Bhatwadi, Ghatkopar, is currently on the run.

Inspired By Movies, Trio Planned Robbery For Quick Riches

According to police, the three friends decided to rob a jewellery store to get rich quickly. Inspired by movies, they drew up a plan and conducted a recce in the Amrutnagar area two days before the incident. Though they initially targeted a large jewellery store, they changed plans at the last moment and decided to rob "Darshan Jewellers" instead.

Shop Owner Resists Attack; Robbers Flee With Minimal Loot

On the morning of the robbery, finding only one staff member in the store, the trio stormed in. They threatened the shop owner, Darshan Mitkari, with a knife and a firearm. However, Mitkari bravely resisted and was injured in the process. Amid the chaos, the accused fled with only 3 tolas of gold and accidentally left behind a bag they had brought to carry the loot.

Aadhaar Card In Bag Leads To Arrests

The bag proved to be a breakthrough for the police it contained Chandrakiran’s Aadhaar card and a luggage receipt. CCTV footage also helped identify the suspects. While fleeing, Tanish and Suraj escaped on a two-wheeler, while Chandrakiran ran away on foot with the stolen gold. As locals chased him, he fired a shot into the air from his weapon to escape.

Police Track Down Two Accused Within Hours

A case was registered against the unidentified assailants, and the Ghatkopar police formed 14 teams to investigate the crime. The police tracked Tanish and Suraj using technical evidence and arrested them from Marol within hours. They had travelled through Thane, Sion, Dadar, Kurla, and even visited Kopri before returning to Marol, where they were eventually caught.

Prime Accused Still At Large

Chandrakiran, who is a Class 12 dropout, had become friends with Tanish and Suraj while visiting his girlfriend, who studies in the same college as the other two accused.

Accused’s Background Revealed

According to police records, Tanish has a past case involving kidnapping, while the other two have no prior criminal record. The search for Chandrakiran Yadav is ongoing.

