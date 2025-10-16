Mumbai Crime: Chembur Police Book 47-Year-Old Vasai Man For Misusing Deceased Administrator’s Power Of Attorney To Illegally Transfer Juhu Property Ownership

Chembur police register FIR against Vasai resident for allegedly forging Power of Attorney to transfer prime Juhu property post issuer’s death | Representational Image

Mumbai: In a case that raises serious concerns over the misuse of legal documents in high-value real estate transactions, the Chembur police have registered a criminal case against Vidyadhar Sitaram Rao, 47, a resident of Vasai, for allegedly misusing a Power of Attorney (PoA) after the death of its issuer to illegally transfer ownership of a prime property in Juhu, Santacruz (West), into his own name, thereby defrauding the government.

Sub-Registrar Files FIR Following Complaint

According to the FIR, the complaint was filed by Eshwar Danaram Devshi, 55, a Sub-Registrar (Class 2) of the Mumbai Suburban District. The case stems from a complaint received at the registrar’s office on June 27, submitted by Kuldip Pawar, a resident of Samata Nagar, Vasai East, Thane.

Forgery And False Declaration Alleged

Pawar alleged that the sale deed dated June 13, 2024, registered in the Sub-Registrar’s office, was executed using false documents, including a forged PoA and fake signatures, thereby defrauding the government and unlawfully acquiring property ownership.

Disputed Property Located In Juhu

Upon investigation, the disputed document was found to pertain to a property named "Meherabad" (now Juhu Sagar), located at Juhu Koliwada, H.B. Gawde Marg, Santacruz West, Mumbai. The property, measuring approximately 3570.6 sq. meters, includes buildings and land recorded under Final Plot No. 35-C/1 of the Santacruz Town Planning Scheme No. 2.

Claim Of Power Of Attorney Holder Under Scrutiny

According to the documents, Vidyadhar Rao claimed to be the lawful PoA holder for Dorab Faridoonji Sirvai, who was appointed as administrator of the estate by the Bombay High Court on October 31, 2022, following the deaths of original owners Nasarwanji Dorabji Sirvai and Mehrbanu Nasarwanji Sirvai.

These owners had, through a will dated November 14, 1984, transferred rights to Rustom F. Sirvai (alias Russi Faridoon Sirvai). Upon his death, Dorab Sirvai was made the legal administrator.

PoA Declared Valid Despite Issuer’s Death

The sale deed in question was executed on June 10, 2024, by Vidyadhar Rao using a PoA allegedly granted to him by Dorab Sirvai on August 24, 2022. The transaction was recorded in the presence of his advocate Vinod Mishra, and attested by two individuals, Karan Gupta and Toyaj Vikashchand Singh, who verified Rao’s identity.

As per Section 32(a) of the Registration Act, 1908, any registration via a PoA must be accompanied by a declaration confirming the PoA remains valid and that the issuer is alive. Accordingly, a sworn affidavit was submitted by Vidyadhar Rao, declaring that the PoA was still valid and had not been revoked and that Dorab Sirvai was alive.

Verification Exposes False Affidavit

However, following a deeper verification process initiated after Pawar’s complaint, the Sub-Registrar’s office discovered that Dorab Faridoonji Sirvai had died on October 14, 2023, months before the sale deed was executed. A death certificate issued by the BMC’s K/West Ward confirmed this fact.

This revelation rendered the PoA null and void, as a Power of Attorney becomes legally invalid upon the death of its issuer. The implication is that Rao falsely declared Sirvai to be alive, submitted a forged affidavit, and used that to transfer the property to himself, causing significant legal and financial implications.

No Response From Accused During Inquiry

In an attempt to gather further evidence, the Registrar’s office had dispatched letters to Vidyadhar Rao and to the last known address of Dorab Sirvai, seeking clarification and supporting documents. While the letter to Sirvai returned undelivered, Rao failed to respond altogether.

Notably, Kuldip Pawar who raised the initial red flag did not furnish supporting evidence regarding Dorab Sirvai’s death until the registrar's own investigation led to the discovery of the death certificate.

FIR Registered; Investigation Underway

Based on these findings, the Chembur police have booked Vidyadhar Rao under Section 82 of the Registration Act, and Sections 318(4), 336(3), 338, and 340(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), for forgery, misrepresentation, and fraud. Further investigation is ongoing.

