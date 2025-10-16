Navi Mumbai News: Kharghar Congress Stages Massive Protest Demanding End To Chronic Water Shortage

Kharghar residents and Congress leaders protest outside CIDCO office demanding permanent water supply solutions | File Photo

Navi Mumbai: The Kharghar City Congress Committee on Thursday staged a massive protest demanding an end to the severe water shortage and the prevailing “tanker regime” in Kharghar.

The agitation, held under the leadership of former corporator Haresh Keni, Kharghar Congress Block President Vishwanath Chaudhary, Panvel City District Minority Cell President Noufil Sayyed, Youth Congress Secretary Ammaar Madar and District President Sudam Patil, drew hundreds of residents who marched with them.

March from Sector 34 to CIDCO Office

The protest began at Sai Mantra in Sector 34 and culminated at the CIDCO office, where participants raised slogans of “Tanker-Mukt Kharghar” (Tanker-Free Kharghar), demanding a permanent solution to the chronic water crisis.

The demonstrators accused CIDCO of neglecting the issue despite repeated complaints and urged officials to ensure regular, equitable water supply to all households.

Kharghar residents and Congress leaders protest outside CIDCO office demanding permanent water supply solutions | File Photo

Residents Demand Fair Water Access

“The residents of Kharghar are paying taxes but are forced to depend on private water tankers. This is unacceptable,” said Vishwanath Chaudhary, addressing the gathering.

CIDCO Officials Respond

Recognizing the intensity of public anger and the large turnout, CIDCO officials reportedly agreed to meet the key demands raised during the protest — "a move seen as the first significant step toward ensuring rightful water access for Kharghar’s citizens," said Sayyed.

Continued Struggle for Clean Water

“This struggle will continue until every household receives clean and sufficient water. Until then, neither the Kharghar Congress nor the people will remain silent,” affirmed the Congress leaders.

Another resident Reshma N from sector 35 G, said, "Tanker costs are eating up all our funds. Cidco and Panvel municipal corporation together need to find a solution to this problem. There is rapid development happening in Kharghar and Taloja areas with any housing projects but from where is the water going to come?"

Memorandum Submitted to Authorities

The peaceful protest concluded with the submission of a memorandum to CIDCO authorities, urging immediate corrective measures and accountability in the city’s water management system.

