Navi Mumbai News: Kharghar Residents Halt PCMC Roadwork, Demand Permanent Fix To Pothole Woes

Kharghar residents protest against PCMC’s poor-quality roadwork, demanding permanent pothole repairs | File Photo

Navi Mumbai: Residents of Kharghar, led by Kharghar Citizen Forum President Leena Garad, on Tuesday halted ongoing road resurfacing work near JJ Rasoi Hotel on the Utsav Chowk–Tata Hospital stretch, accusing the Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC) of wasting public money on poor-quality, repetitive patchwork instead of providing lasting road solutions.

Recurring Potholes Spark Citizen Outcry

The protest came after newly resurfaced roads once again developed potholes within months of completion. “Every year, the same twenty to twenty-two spots in Kharghar develop potholes, and every year only patchwork is done. This cycle has continued for nearly eight years despite repeated complaints,” said Garad.

Prior Complaints Ignored

She added that in 2022–23, the forum had written to the civic body highlighting the recurring issue, and in 2024, they even conducted a micro-survey and submitted video proof demanding a permanent fix.

However, she alleged that instead of addressing the problem, the civic body launched roadwork projects worth Rs 200–300 crore after the Assembly elections, turning them into a “drama of pothole filling” meant for publicity rather than real improvement.

CIDCO Roads Also Damaged

Garad further alleged that even well-constructed CIDCO roads, which earlier had no damage, were unnecessarily resurfaced through four contractors, resulting in fresh potholes.

“Roads that were smooth and strong under CIDCO have become pothole-ridden due to poor-quality, profit-driven work. Kharghar’s roads have turned into a gold mine for some contractors and officials,” she said.

Civic Officials Assure Proper Resurfacing

After the citizens stopped the ongoing work, municipal officials arrived at the site and assured that no patchwork would be done and the entire road would be resurfaced properly. However, Garad questioned whether the civic body would act against companies allegedly linked to relatives of ruling party MLAs.

Demands for Transparency and Audit

Calling it a case of “patchwork politics,” Garad demanded an independent expert audit of all Kharghar roads, legal action against responsible contractors and officials, and transparency in tender processes. She also urged the civic body to stop the annual farce of superficial patchwork and use modern, permanent repair technology.

Citizen Warning to Authorities

“We are citizens, not subjects in a pothole empire. Our tax money should build durable roads, not fund corruption and repeated repairs,” Garad who was also a former corporator, asserted, warning that residents would continue to hold the administration accountable until lasting solutions are implemented.

