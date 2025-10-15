Mumbai News: BEST-Owned Bus Fleet Hits Record Low Of 333 Vehicles; Workers’ Union Raises Alarms

Mumbai News: MSRTC Is Set To Enhance State Bus Fleet And Passenger Experience Throughout Maharashtra | X (@marinebharat)

The BEST-owned bus fleet has dropped to its lowest-ever count of 333 vehicles, sparking concerns among workers’ union leaders. According to the union, with nearly 50 buses being phased out every month, the number of BEST-owned buses could reach zero by the end of this year or early next year.

Union Raises Concerns with New GM

In a critical meeting held on Wednesday, BEST workers’ union leaders, led by Shashank Rao, General Secretary, met with Dr. Sonia Sethi, the newly appointed General Manager of BEST Undertaking. The delegation highlighted urgent issues concerning employee welfare and the deteriorating state of Mumbai’s bus service.

Call to Restore Public Ownership

The union emphasised the urgent need to increase the number of BEST-owned buses and maintain a minimum fleet strength of 3,337 buses, as per a prior agreement between management and the union. They urged the management to procure new buses under public ownership rather than relying entirely on leased models.

A union leader said, “Back in 2009, BEST had 4,400 buses. As of October 13, 2025, only 2,673 buses are operational, of which 87% (2,340) are leased, and just 13% (333) are owned by BEST. Long queues of commuters, declining service quality, and rising accidents are visible consequences of this reduction.”

Employee Welfare and Budget Issues

The delegation also raised employee-related demands, including Diwali bonus parity with Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) staff, pending COVID-19 allowances, timely gratuity payments, finalization of the wage agreement, and equal pay for equal work for contractual employees. Another key demand was the merger of BEST’s budget with BMC’s main budget to ensure financial stability.

Management’s Response

Following the meeting, Dr. Sethi assured the union that BEST employees would receive the same Diwali bonus as BMC staff and committed to resolving other pending matters through dialogue and timely action.